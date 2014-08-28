What's new

Mass brawl in Crete between Greeks and Pakistanis

Mass brawl in Crete between Greeks and Pakistanis

Published August 30,2020

MASS BRAWL IN CRETE BETWEEN GREEKS AND PAKISTANIS

At least two people were seriously injured in a fight between some 200 Pakistanis and 30 Greeks on Saturday evening on the island of Crete near the town of Tymbaki.
Police units were able to separate the two groups later in the night, and 22 Pakistanis and two Greeks were arrested, state broadcaster ERT reported on Sunday.
Police confirmed this but initially did not want to disclose anything about the causes of the dispute.

According to estimates by the state broadcaster, there are around 3,000 foreign farmworkers in the Tymbaki area, which has a large area of agricultural production, the majority of whom are Pakistani.

According to statements from humanitarian organizations, these people are underpaid and live in unsuitable accommodation. The situation has been explosive for months, a reporter for state television reported.

www.anews.com.tr

Mass brawl in Crete between Greeks and Pakistanis

Mass brawl in Crete between Greeks and Pakistanis
www.anews.com.tr
 
