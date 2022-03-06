Masood Akhtar, notable actor, passes away in Lahore​

By Web DeskMarch 05, 2022Masood Akhtar, notable actor, passes away in LahoreVeteran actor Masood Akhtar has breathed his last in Lahore.The 82-year-old, who was battling lung cancer for a couple of months, died Saturday. He was hospital ridden for the past 30 days.The actor's funeral prayer would be held at Usman Block, Gulshan-e-Ravi after Asar prayers.Akhtar was born on Sept 5, 1940, in Sahiwal. He played notable roles in various dramas, films and theatre plays. He was also the recipient of “Pride of Performance Award” for his artistic services.The actor's death comes five months after his son passed away of cancer diagnosis.