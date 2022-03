Typical gangu.



Judging by the skin-tone of his hands he's probably blacker than black & ugly as f#*k. He should wear a bag on his face all the time. It'll be an improvement.



So these are the tough guys of RSS, huh. Cute. Are they selling stuff toys to his liking...?



Zara ees bhar'way ko Karachi tou bhaijo. FULL GUARANTEE no male will approch him. Waha ke aurtey he ees m.c. ko zameen may gaar daingee.