Mask review site

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
United States
United States

Comprehensive Mask Testing

What are the best masks to protect you from Covid-19? There are hundreds of different brands making a lot of claims, that's why we're testing every mask in our laboratory to see how they measure up. We're testing surgical masks, non-medical 3 ply face masks, N95 masks, KN95 masks, KF94 masks...
www.armbrustusa.com

If you are wondering why some high rated masks are marked as FAIL it's because they were considered hard to breathe through or the elastics break easily.

Top rated seem to be US 3M N95 Auras, Korea's TIA, and China's Powecom KN95.





 
