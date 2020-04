We will not tolerate any further targeting of mosques

"There will also be Taraweeh in Ramzan with proper precautions and 'INSHALLAH' there will be no problem"



All the pain that the world is going through, and the Molvi thinks that his "Inshallah will solve all problems?



Why is it so convenient for them to reject every sensible thing that is told to them?



The concerning thing is that the comments in the YouTube video are like:

"Mufti Munib ur Rehman Zindabad"



So I think the state should go forward with the policy of forced closure of mosques and we should get ready for more unfortunate videos of molvis getting beaten up by policemen.