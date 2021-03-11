Masarat Alam: Asia’s longest serving political prisoner?

The court proceedings

Kashmir's resistance icon Masarat Alam Bhat may be the longest-serving political prisoner in Asia after Dr Chia Thye Posh of Singapore. He has been detained 38 times under the so-called Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act or PSA (1978) for being an active member of the ongoing "War of Liberation" for the right to self to determination (RSD) in Indian administered Kashmir and has been serving imprisonment for past 24 years even without charge or trial.Despite many years in detention for his role in the war of liberation, Masarat's position as a leader was still unknown to most of the people in Kashmir.It was only in 2008 he emerged as the shadow of Kashmir's nonagenarian resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani – who until recently led All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) – an amalgam of various pro-freedom parties based in Indian-administered Kashmir.His role in the anti-India intifada, triggered by the mass transfer of Kashmir land to the all-Hindu Amarnath Shrine board, propelled him into the public eye. Fearing his mass mobilizing political capacities, the Indian regime detained him and is being held in jails in and outside the UN-recognized disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.I was studying law when I first met Masarat. He was under police custody. It was a dull evening in 2008 that Masarat was brought in an "Army wanton" — a specially designed bulletproof vehicle for Indian armed forces in Kashmir.Without any delay, Masarat was produced before a judge. In a jam-packed courtroom with the Special Operations Group of Indian police, the judge asked Masarat whether he was taken to the hospital for a medical checkup or not.