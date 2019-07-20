/ Register

  • Saturday, July 20, 2019

Maryam's Sudden Silence on Judge Video Scandal and Continued Freedom - the elephant in the room.

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Shane, Jul 20, 2019 at 8:30 AM.

  1. Jul 20, 2019 at 8:30 AM #1
    Shane

    Shane SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,422
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2007
    Ratings:
    +15 / 6,487 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Maryams sudden silence on Judge Videos is deafening. Ask yourself Why?

    The interesting development since her silence is that videos of Judge scandal have been sent for analysis to Punjab Forensic Science Lab, lol, a department full of PMLN appointees with potential of PMLN links stronger than arguably any other organization who may be ready to oblige their past masters.

    That Judge Arshad Malik and PMLN managed to keep their ongoing shenanigans from prying eyes for so long also leaves a lot to be desired and is indicative that the mafia goons are still deeply entrenched in the system.

    Looking back, there may be a chance that Maryam was facilitated with possibilty of freedom due to rumors that her Grandmother went to every possible stake holder or sent word to them where not allowed, like PM etc, that at least her granddaughter should be allowed bail until final verdict. That was months ago.

    That she is still free after boldly disclosing her own Judge video black mail and entrapment "accolade" is baffling, to say the least, as she should have been arrested after registration of FIR by the authorities, an eventuality in normal course of events against any other citizen of Pakistan but it seems the princess of forgery, perjury and ill gotten wealth is above the law.

    It appears that the government and state institutions have decided not to learn any lesson at any cost from history of PMLN actions since cases against them were initiated. The contempt of court rampage of GT Road Lahore yatra days has returned with new tactics that mock the judiciary in pressers and slogans on clothes worn in court.

    Maryam must have since gotten more emboldened after the lame reaction on video scandal from the so called iron hand of the law and there seems to be a continuation in efforts to subvert the ongoing Video scandal investigation too as the main video making culprit has already gone back on his statement about a video USB confiscated from his possession.

    It seems the state, the judiciary and the government have at various levels, decided in their infinite wisdom to allow complete freedom to Maryam Nawaz so that she can continue to freely make all kinds of preperations for appeals in high court and do it all with complete liberty despite clear evidence that she has been doing everything possible to subvert the legal cases against her family by hook or by crook and despite clear evidence that she has been openly breaking the law with not so much as a whimper against her blackmail and contempt from the judicial system in her crosshairs.

    That's the elephant in the room everbody seems to be ignoring.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
Similar Threads
  1. MBI Munshi

    The Elephant in the Room

    MBI Munshi, Jan 6, 2010, in forum: Social & Current Events
    Replies:
    10
    Views:
    2,082
    PlanetWarrior
    Jan 6, 2010
  2. gpit

    The Elephant in the Room

    gpit, Jan 11, 2010, in forum: Indian Defence Forum
    Replies:
    12
    Views:
    1,980
    Veer
    Jan 12, 2010
  3. contender

    Elephant in the room

    contender, Jun 10, 2010, in forum: World Affairs
    Replies:
    2
    Views:
    959
    contender
    Jun 10, 2010
  4. Manas

    Elephant in the pakistan room!!

    Manas, Mar 2, 2013, in forum: Central & South Asia
    Replies:
    343
    Views:
    13,563
    Awesome
    Mar 2, 2013
  5. ghazi52

    Pakistan cricket’s elephant in the room

    ghazi52, Jun 18, 2019, in forum: Sports
    Replies:
    12
    Views:
    611
    jaiind
    Jun 19, 2019
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 0, Guests: 2)