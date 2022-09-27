Maryam’s passport not required, NAB tells LHC

ghazi52 said: She claimed that her father had not regained his health so far as he was still undergoing diagnosis process as per a medical report filed in the court, duly attested by the Pakistan High Commission in London. Click to expand...

She submitted that despite absence of any charge sheet against her or trial, she had not been able to exercise her fundamental rights for about four years on account of surrendering her passport in compliance with the court order Click to expand...

The PML-N leader pleaded that she was in dire need to go abroad to attend to and inquire after her ailing father. She asked the court to direct the deputy registrar (judicial) to return her passport in the interest of justice. Click to expand...

Kaunsa diagnosis hai yeh jo 2 saal say honay ko hi nhn hai?Isn't she a convicted prisoner who was released on bail? The conviction still stands and the prison sentence hasn't been completed, has it?Haye Allah jee, main agr na gayi to mera bhagay huay abbay ki timardari kaun karay ga.Fraudia tabbar poora ka poora.If you want to hate on Imran Khan, by all means do. You want to hate on his policies, by all means do. You want to support N policies, by all means do.But how the heck can any sane mind support these shenanigans?