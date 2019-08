Pakistan stop dithering and cancel the bail of Maryam immediately after consistently violating her bail's terms.As Siddique Jan said in the video, the Indians are using Maryam tweets against Pakistan.These traitors are working against Pakistan, even in their national assembly.How this Musadiq Malik is a voice and identity of Pakistan!!!How Najam Sethi is allowed to spread Indian's point of view in Pakistan without any consequences!!It seems that Pakistani establishment cannot keep their handle on anything in Pakistan.How long you are going to remain laughing stock in the world!!