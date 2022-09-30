What's new

Maryam's acquittal exposed Saqib Nisar-PTI nexus: Asfandyar

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,353
20
26,618
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1664534725170.png

Awami National Party (ANP) president Asfandyar Wali Khan on Thursday while reacting to the court verdict acquitting Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield reference said that court’s verdict has exposed the Former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and the PTI nexus.

"We were repeatedly saying that through NAB the way is being paved for a certain political party while the Supreme Court has also remarked that NAB has lost its usefulness due to cases based on discrimination," he said.

Asfandyar added that it has also been proven that Saqib Nisar and company took decisions to give benefits to a certain political party, adding that soon It will come out under whose pressure these decisions were made.
dunyanews.tv

Maryam's acquittal exposed Saqib Nisar-PTI nexus: Asfandyar

Maryam's acquittal exposed Saqib Nisar-PTI nexus: Asfandyar
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Areesh
Noon (Nahoosat) League Conspiracy Against Justice Saqib Nisar Fails. Rana Shamim submits unconditional written apology to IHC in contempt case
Replies
7
Views
419
Maea
Maea
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
We will be responsible if Imran not made example: Maryam Nawaz
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
747
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar acquitted in Avenfield reference
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
118
Views
1K
VCheng
VCheng
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PAC summons former CJP Saqib Nisar over dam funds
Replies
7
Views
161
White privilege
W
HAIDER
PAC summons former CJP Saqib Nisar to provide explanation regarding dam fund
Replies
5
Views
219
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom