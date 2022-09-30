Maryam's acquittal exposed Saqib Nisar-PTI nexus: Asfandyar Maryam's acquittal exposed Saqib Nisar-PTI nexus: Asfandyar

Awami National Party (ANP) president Asfandyar Wali Khan on Thursday while reacting to the court verdict acquitting Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield reference said that court’s verdict has exposed the Former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and the PTI nexus."We were repeatedly saying that through NAB the way is being paved for a certain political party while the Supreme Court has also remarked that NAB has lost its usefulness due to cases based on discrimination," he said.Asfandyar added that it has also been proven that Saqib Nisar and company took decisions to give benefits to a certain political party, adding that soon It will come out under whose pressure these decisions were made.