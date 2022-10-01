What's new

Maryam urges govt to raid Imran Khan’s house to recover ‘original’ cypher

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,374
20
26,643
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Sanaullah says govt to book ex-PM under Article 6
1664634662980.png

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday demanded the center raid Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence to recover the missing cipher which she alleged was tempered by ex-PM to gain political advantage.

The federal cabinet was on Friday informed that a copy of the diplomatic cipher carrying the details of the US’s purported threat to ex-premier Imran Khan’s government was “missing” from Prime Minister House records.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government has decided to conduct the investigation against ex-prime minister Imran Khan in the backdrop of leaked audios on the cypher issue.


This was said during a press conference by PML-N leaders in Lahore. The leaked audios of conversation between Imran Khan and then-officials of the government were also played during the presser.

Dar claimed that the cypher was missing and nobody would be allowed to breach national security.

It cannot happen that anyone is spared on basis of political expediency, the minister said.

He said that the audios established that Imran Khan hatched a conspiracy, not the then-opposition.

Maryam disappointed with govt​

Maryam Nawaz said that the audio unveils what kind of game was played with the country.

She added that the biggest lie of the century is that ‘Imran Khan can speak the truth’.

The PML-N leader said even PML-N’s audios were leaked but there was nothing against the interest of the country in them.

She said that the Prime Minister House – before Imran Khan – was a place where discussions of bringing prosperity to the country were a norm.

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan got away with the original of the cypher besides tampering with the sensitive document.

Maryam suggested Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah raid Khan’s Bani Gala residence to find out the ‘real’ cypher.

Imran Khan conspired against the sovereignty and national security of Pakistan, and its diplomatic relations, and now, no country is communicating with Pakistan as it fears the contents of it would be leaked, she added.

She said that Imran Khan could be heard saying in the audio ‘we have to just play with it’ which wraps up his politics of 25 years.

Expressing disappointment with her party, she said that an abrogator of the Constitution was roaming freely despite a long charge-sheet in his name.

Govt to book Khan under Article 6: Sanaullah​

To a question about why Imran Khan is not being arrested, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N is not alone in the center but in a coalition.

He said that after the incidents on May 25 during PTI’s Haqiqi Azadi March, he had urged the federal cabinet to give permission for Khan’s arrest but the cabinet formed a subcommittee which only delayed the matter.

The interior minister said that the Parliament will decide after discussion to book Imran Khan in Article 6 case.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Maryam urges govt to raid Imran Khan’s house to recover ‘original’ cypher

Sanaullah says govt to book ex-PM under Article 6
www.samaaenglish.tv
dunyanews.tv

Maryam Nawaz urges federal govt to raid Bani Gala to recover cipher

Maryam Nawaz urges federal govt to raid Bani Gala to recover cipher
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,374
20
26,643
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Parliament to decide action under Article 6 against Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah​

Parliament to decide action under Article 6 against Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

Parliament to decide action under Article 6 against Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that the parliament will decide to take action under the Article 6 against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan over the audio purportedly featuring party leaders Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussing the much-touted "threat cipher" with Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference along with PML-N leader in Lahore, Rana upon PML-N vice President Maryam Nawaz’s demand to take action against Imran Khan over cipher issue said that her demand is right and the parliament will decide to take action under the Article 6 against the PTI supremo.

It is pertinent to mention that during the press conference, Maryam Nawaz urged Rana Sanaullah to conduct a raid in Bani Gala to recover the original cipher.

She said that Imran Khan hatched conspiracies in the PM House and tempered sensitive documents.

The PML-N vice president said that she was angry with her party’s government for not arresting the traitor, adding that the man who is spreading fitna is still at large.

Maryam Nawaz went on to say that Imran Khan got away with the original of the cipher besides tampering with the sensitive document and suggested Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah raid Bani Gala to find out the ‘real’ cipher.

The PTI chairman hatched a conspiracy against the sovereignty and national security of Pakistan, and its diplomatic relations, and now, no country is communicating with Pakistan as it fears the contents of its communication would be leaked, she added.
dunyanews.tv

Parliament to decide action under Article 6 against Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

Parliament to decide action under Article 6 against Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,374
20
26,643
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

'No excuse' for what was done on cipher issue: Ishaq Dar​

'No excuse' for what was done on cipher issue: Ishaq Dar

'No excuse' for what was done on cipher issue: Ishaq Dar
01 October,2022 06:37 pm
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday while reacting to another alleged audio leak purportedly featuring party leaders Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussing the much-touted "threat cipher" with Imran Khan and the ex-principal secretary, said that there has been a serious security breach in Pakistan on the issue of cipher, adding that there is no excuse for what was done on the cipher issue.

Addressing a press conference flanked by PML-N top brass, Ishaq said Imran Khan took the support of cipher and created his own story, but Imran’s plan came out from audio leaks, adding that he did the violation of official secret act. His [Imran Khan] agenda is to destroy Pakistan, adding that he had destroyed it economically and put the country on the verge of bankruptcy, Dar took a jibe on the PTI supremo.

"Now it has been proved that the conspiracy was done by PTI and not by the government because the evidence is in front of us. If we do not act on this serious matter, then it means we will fail in our constitutional responsibility," Dar said.

The Finance Minister added that there has been a serious security breach in Pakistan on the cipher issue and there is no excuse for what was done on this issue.
dunyanews.tv

'No excuse' for what was done on cipher issue: Ishaq Dar

'No excuse' for what was done on cipher issue: Ishaq Dar
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,685
10
28,755
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
She is giving example of Donald Trump Florida resident raid....she needs to be careful before she speaks .... Republicans will be back in power in November. ... she is extraordinarily dumb...Trump is extremely powerful and his boys coming back in power.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

P
Imran and party bigwigs purportedly strategise ‘foreign conspiracy’ - Cypher leak
2 3
Replies
37
Views
556
newb3e
newb3e
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Schemer & traitor: Maryam demands high-powered JIT investigate Imran Khan
2
Replies
17
Views
218
ghazi52
ghazi52
HAIDER
Imran and his 'coach' involved in audio leaks, Maryam claims
Replies
10
Views
156
Maea
Maea
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam says appointment of COAS made Imran to worry
2
Replies
23
Views
626
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bani Gala became 'Money Gala' during Imran Khan's rule, says Maryam Nawaz in Layyah
2
Replies
19
Views
626
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom