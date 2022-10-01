Maryam urges govt to raid Imran Khan’s house to recover ‘original’ cypher

Maryam disappointed with govt​

Sanaullah says govt to book ex-PM under Article 6The federal cabinet was on Friday informed that a copy of the diplomatic cipher carrying the details of the US’s purported threat to ex-premier Imran Khan’s government was “missing” from Prime Minister House records.Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government has decided to conduct the investigation against ex-prime minister Imran Khan in the backdrop of leaked audios on the cypher issue.This was said during a press conference by PML-N leaders in Lahore. The leaked audios of conversation between Imran Khan and then-officials of the government were also played during the presser.Dar claimed that the cypher was missing and nobody would be allowed to breach national security.It cannot happen that anyone is spared on basis of political expediency, the minister said.He said that the audios established that Imran Khan hatched a conspiracy, not the then-opposition.Maryam Nawaz said that the audio unveils what kind of game was played with the country.She added that the biggest lie of the century is that ‘Imran Khan can speak the truth’.The PML-N leader said even PML-N’s audios were leaked but there was nothing against the interest of the country in them.She said that the Prime Minister House – before Imran Khan – was a place where discussions of bringing prosperity to the country were a norm.Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan got away with the original of the cypher besides tampering with the sensitive document.Maryam suggested Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah raid Khan’s Bani Gala residence to find out the ‘real’ cypher.Imran Khan conspired against the sovereignty and national security of Pakistan, and its diplomatic relations, and now, no country is communicating with Pakistan as it fears the contents of it would be leaked, she added.She said that Imran Khan could be heard saying in the audio ‘we have to just play with it’ which wraps up his politics of 25 years.Expressing disappointment with her party, she said that an abrogator of the Constitution was roaming freely despite a long charge-sheet in his name.To a question about why Imran Khan is not being arrested, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N is not alone in the center but in a coalition.He said that after the incidents on May 25 during PTI’s Haqiqi Azadi March, he had urged the federal cabinet to give permission for Khan’s arrest but the cabinet formed a subcommittee which only delayed the matter.The interior minister said that the Parliament will decide after discussion to book Imran Khan in Article 6 case.