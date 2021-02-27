What's new

Maryam unhappy over unopposed Senate elections in Punjab: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz was unaware of the unopposed election of the PML-N Senators from Punjab, ARY News reported, citing well-informed sources.

Once again two groups have surfaced within the PML-N as sources have claimed that Maryam was not aware of the unopposed election of the party candidates contesting Senate polls from Punjab.

Maryam after knowing the matter got furious over the party leaders and complained about the issue to her farmer, Nawaz Sharif.

Sources further claimed this was the reason why Maryam Nawaz skipped the query of the newsmen about the unopposed election of PML-N senators from Punjab.

It is to be noted that all the Senate election candidates contesting for general, technocrat and women’s reserved seats were elected unopposed in Punjab.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Syed Ali Zafar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Azam Nazir Tarar elected unopposed from Punjab for the technocrat’s seats.

PTI’s Dr Zarqa and PML-N’s Sadia Abbasi were elected unopposed for the women’s seats. However, Sajid Mir, Irfanul Haq Siddiqui, Ejaz Chaudhary, Aown Abbas, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi, Kamil Ali Agha and Late Mushahid Ullah Khan’s son Afnan Ullah Khan also won the Senate elections unopposed.

The sources had said that Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi played a key role in the seat adjustments for the Senate election. Pervaiz Elahi contacted the leadership of PPP and PML-N for the seat adjustments.

PakistaniAtBahrain said:
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz was unaware of the unopposed election of the PML-N Senators from Punjab
Click to expand...
Good. It was done intentionally to show her true Auqat in the party
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
Maryam after knowing the matter got furious over the party leaders and complained about the issue to her farmer, Nawaz Sharif.
Click to expand...
Didn't know Nawaz Sharif was a farmer? 🤔
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
The sources had said that Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi played a key role in the seat adjustments for the Senate election. Pervaiz Elahi contacted the leadership of PPP and PML-N for the seat adjustments.
Click to expand...
Why can't this be done in other provinces? This should end the corrupt practice of horse trading without changing the constitution.
 
