Maryam thinks 'those who imposed Imran deserve punishment'

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: PATTA PATTA BOOTA BOOTA HAAL HAMAARA JANAY HA



There are hundreds of cartoons in the web just google them. Click to expand...

FOOL OF THE NIGHT has convinced me that all of Pakistan supports Nawaz Sharif. We should immediately hold elections now and eliminate PTI once and for all.It’s so easy destroying the patwari narrative these days.Cartoons vs reality