Maryam says appointment of COAS made Imran to worry Maryam says appointment of COAS made Imran to worry

Pakistan Muslim League (N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is very worried about the appointment of the Army Chief.Addressing the rally, the PML-N Vice President said that she knows that there is inflation in the country, adding that when the prices of POL products were increased, she did not accept this move made by the government.Maryam Nawaz said that Shehbaz Sharif always visited to meet the flood-stricken people, on the other hand Imran visited the flood-hit areas twice on government’s helicopter. Continuing her speech, Maryam Nawaz said that yesterday Imran said that voting for PML-N is like a sin, but PML-N is the party that has played vital role in Pakistan’s development.Maryam said that Imran Khan is talking that the appointment of COAS should be based on merit. The PML-N Vice President asked Imran whether he was appointed on the basis of merit. To elect Imran Khan as the prime minister, Nawaz Sharif had to be disqualified and RTS had to sit, Maryam said.