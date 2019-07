Maryam is holding a PC attacking the judiciary. She is playing a covert video of a judge Nasir trying to prove that the judge was taken by the Military and compelled to make decision against Nawaz.



She said that the judge was taken to a place, he was offered tea and his personal video was played. He said that afterwards the judge was asked how is he, koi baat nahi sir aisa ho jata hai.

Maryam said that the video was unethical. it was 5 to 10 years old video, but it was an exact material. They kept for everyone.

They here means Pakistan army.

It seems that full attack on the institutions of Pakistan is in full swing.

Last throw of the dice by the corrupt Butt family.



She is saying that Judge was about to commit suicide. He was pressurised to make the decisions.

She has quoted Judge Bashir that he has written that there is no charges of corruption against Maryam and Nawaz but they were still convicted.

Mentioning the death sentence of Zulfiqar Bhutto, when the judge after years accepted that he was pressurised.



Maryam said that I gave statement that I would not let Nawaz become Mursi.

She said I will go to the last length to defend Nawaz Butt. this is the last length.

Click to expand...