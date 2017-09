Khotay tu poora Pakistan khata raha hay, aur woh bhee jo issay MNS vs Judiciary key rahay thay...what goes around, comes around. Bad mistake.



PTI must thank Yasmeen Rashid for her humble door to door efforts that won so many hearts that people got out to vote for her in by-election.



PTI wrongfully linked it to judiciary. PTI let PMLN "the wolf" play "victimized sheep" card. PTI should have stated that we are the aggrieved party and hard done by system as criminals are still loose. They should have claimed victimization by the system for supporting Criminal Tubbar. But no such strategy. People like to side more with victimized party and that's why PMLN is playing like that while still being in power. What is wrong with PTI think tank?

Click to expand...