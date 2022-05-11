What's new

Maryam Nawaz surrounded by fans on stage - manhandled by husband Captain Safdar

SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
37,798
475
83,894
Country
United States
Location
United States
SecularNationalist said:
Surrounded by fans or just tharkis looking for a opportunity?
Click to expand...

85be14b7fe13263ccb31376230617245.jpg
 
Zowais

Zowais

FULL MEMBER
Mar 4, 2019
124
0
196
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
All paid excitement. I don't see any reason (at least political one) anybody would feel excited to be around a self proclaimed leader, who is not just below average IQ, but also has no credentials other than the almost unlimited, looted money of her father.
More power to her (so that kal khattam hoti N league aaj khattam ho jaye)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Foxtrot Alpha
Crowd Estimation: Maryam Nawaz Jalsa in Fateh Jang | May 5, 2022
Replies
7
Views
388
khail007
K
HAIDER
'Writing on the wall': Safdar claims Junaid to follow in family's footsteps and join politics
Replies
14
Views
566
HttpError
HttpError
Norwegian
Maryam Nawaz has coronavirus since 2018: Captain Safdar
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
P
PTI worker in Peshawar sent to jail on remand over Maryam Nawaz’s deepfake video
2
Replies
23
Views
456
akramishaqkhan
akramishaqkhan
Norwegian
Featured Karachi court dismisses slogans case against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar Awan
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom