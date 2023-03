Maryam Nawaz Says She has "Evidence" Against General Faiz but has No Evidence Against General Bajwa

Maryem had one more sniff of the Charas (Cocaine in western lingo)Woke up all of sudden with evidence.AzadPakistan2009 , does not support usage of coke or Chars for recreational or delusional purpose. The image is posted in order to visual Maryem Charsi. All Addicted Charsi are advised to seek necessary help at nearest help facilities if they exist. Please stay away from Chars and Charsi Community. Chew a chewing gum but never CharsAnd don't ask GPTChat bot if Chars is good for you it may give you odd answers