What's new

Maryam Nawaz says she doesn’t fear disqualification as she chastises SC judges

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,669
14
30,954
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
PM Shehbaz Sharif terms Supreme Court's decision as 'murder of justice'
0417412777b9531.jpg

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday censured the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict on the election delay case and termed it the ‘murder’ of justice and attempt to impose Imran Khan.

In his speech in the National Assembly (NA), the premier said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was awarded death sentence which was termed as ‘judicial murder’ by everyone.

Read more: SC voids ECP postponement of Punjab polls to Oct 8


Addressing the legislature, Opposition Leader in the NA, Raja Riaz, blamed the judiciary for siding with Imran Khan. He said that the courts get open without the distinction of day and night for their ‘lad’.

He said that the history and future would remember these verdicts.

Maryam grinds judiciary​

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said that the SC bench has taken responsibility to perform the same job which Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed and former chief justices of Pakistan (CJPs) Asif Saeed Khosa and Saqib Nisar performed for Imran Khan in 2018.

Taking to her Twitter account, she termed today’s verdict as the last ambush of this ‘conspiracy’.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1643205240324251649

Maryam blamed the bench for rewriting the Constitution to serve Punjab in the plate to Imran Khan so that he could be ‘selected’ again under the supervision of the handlers.

PML-N leader said that the federal cabinet rejecting the verdict was not enough. Those who breached the Constitution and law and attempted to impose their ‘favorite child’ must be held accountable.

In response to a tweet by journalist Ajmal Jami, Maryam said she doesn’t fear disqualification if she has to face it for speaking the truth.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1643211817580208128
www.samaaenglish.tv

Maryam Nawaz says she doesn’t fear disqualification as she chastises SC judges

PM Shehbaz Sharif terms Supreme Court's decision as 'murder of justice'
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz demands reference against SC judges after Punjab poll verdict
Replies
3
Views
25
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Some key decisions’ yet to be made before elections: Maryam Nawaz
Replies
6
Views
212
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam wants reversal of final judgements against Nawaz before polls
2
Replies
17
Views
580
Gripen9
Gripen9
HAIDER
Maryam Nawaz direct attack on SC judges through her tweets in her cousin’s illegal majority case
Replies
1
Views
214
HAIDER
HAIDER
HAIDER
Maryam claims ex-CJP Khosa sought an extension from Nawaz
2
Replies
17
Views
501
Areesh
Areesh

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom