What's new

Maryam Nawaz Says‘ another big scandal going to be unearthed soon'

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,960
20
27,525
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1667328320580.png

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that another big scandal is going to be unearthed soon after the Toshakhana reference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While talking to journalists in London, Maryam Nawaz said that the verdict of the Toshakhana scandal was just the tip of the iceberg. “It will be revealed soon that he [PTI chief Imran Khan] sold a diamond set stolen from Toshakhana. He sold Toshakhana gifts worth up to Rs500 million so far.”

The PML-N VP claimed that the PTI chief will appear as a proven money launderer in a few days.

Regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, Maryam claimed that Imran Khan’s political party aims to influence the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in November. “They decided to mount pressure on the government through rallies and demonstrations.”

The PML-N VP said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appoint the new army chief by exercising his constitutional powers. She was of the view that the protesting PTI leaders were aware of losing the last card. She alleged that Imran Khan wants an establishment that works as his subordinate institution.

READ: DEATH THREATS TO MARYAM NAWAZ: FIA ARRESTS ‘PTI WORKER’

She slammed the PTI chief for giving threats to the chief election commissioner (CEC) and his announcement to lodge a Rs10 billion defamation lawsuit against Sikandar Sultan Raja. She said that Imran Khan had also backed the appointment of Sikandar Sultan Raja as CEC.

She said that she also criticised the institutions but it was not aiming to malign them and it was constructive criticism. “There is a difference between my and Imran Khan’s criticism.”

She urged the judiciary to take notice of Khan’s lies and propaganda. Maryam Nawaz was of the view that such characters would emerge if the judiciary do not take notice of lies of propaganda.

Maryam said that the stability of the country was put at stake by the PTI chief. She added that even DG ISI came in to expose his lies before the nation. “When Imran Khan realised the final days of his government, he asked the army chief to stop his ouster and offered him a lifetime extension.”

READ: RANA SANAULLAH ONCE AGAIN RULES OUT TALKS WITH IMRAN KHAN

Commenting on the political situation, he said that Nawaz Sharif was not given a level playing field so far. “Imran Khan will see the reality after Nawaz Sharif’s return to the field.”

She said the judges gave their remarks during the hearing of her appeals against the sentences that the prosecution failed to prove any crime committed by Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz said that the apolitical army was actually the success of Nawaz Sharif’s narrative. “Nawaz Sharif had asked all institutions to work within their constitutional limits. He also asked institutions to not interfere in politics. Nawaz Sharif is victorious now!,” said the PML-N VP.

She claimed that Nawaz’s innocence has been established by the judges and the matter will be legally dealt with very soon. She added, “Nawaz Sharif will be returning to Pakistan soon.”

READ: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF RULES OUT CONSULTATION WITH IMRAN ON COAS APPOINTMENT

“Those who were involved in Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification will not be left unaccountable. It is necessary to reach a conclusive end for Imran Khan.”

“I don’t think that the establishment conducted the press conference due to any pressure. The establishment gave its reaction due to the loss being caused to the country.”

When questioned about her opinion on senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s assassination case, Maryam Nawaz said that a commission was constituted by the government and that reality will be revealed soon. “Some elements tried to get political benefits from Arshad Sharif’s murder. Faisal Vawda has also exposed Imran Khan’s real face in his press conference.”

The PML-N VP also expressed deep grief and sorrow over Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem’s death during PTI long march. She prayed Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family.
arynews.tv

Maryam Nawaz says ‘another big scandal going to be unearthed soon’

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that another big scandal is going to be unearthed soon after the
arynews.tv arynews.tv
dunyanews.tv

Nawaz Sharif not getting NRO, more truth will come out in coming days: Maryam

Nawaz Sharif not getting NRO, more truth will come out in coming days, says Maryam
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
www.geo.tv

Only aim of PTI's long march is to stop govt from appointing army chief: Maryam

The PML-N vice president says that PTI chief Imran Khan is no longer a stakeholder in Pakistani politics
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
85,239
93
139,307
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
First look at this, if you have one....................


Imran Khan
@ImranKhanPTI

شوکت خانم میموریل ٹرسٹ کراچی: تمام تر چیلنجز کے باوجود تعمیراتی کام شیڈیول کے مطابق جاری ہے۔ آئندہ برس کے اواخر میں اسے کھولیں گے، انشاءاللہ۔ کراچی کا یہ ہسپتال تمام ہسپتالوں میں سب سے بڑا اور جدید ترین مشینری سے لیس ہوگا۔
........
Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Karachi: Despite all the challenges, the construction work is going on as per schedule. It will be opened at the end of next year, God willing. This hospital in Karachi will be the largest among all hospitals and will be equipped with the latest machinery.





FgfV1M2X0AMQwLK




FgfV1b9XkAAQBjt




FgfV1qmXgAA1xrP


11:51 AM · Nov 1, 2022
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
6,987
-1
12,647
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 891645
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that another big scandal is going to be unearthed soon after the Toshakhana reference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While talking to journalists in London, Maryam Nawaz said that the verdict of the Toshakhana scandal was just the tip of the iceberg. “It will be revealed soon that he [PTI chief Imran Khan] sold a diamond set stolen from Toshakhana. He sold Toshakhana gifts worth up to Rs500 million so far.”

The PML-N VP claimed that the PTI chief will appear as a proven money launderer in a few days.

Regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, Maryam claimed that Imran Khan’s political party aims to influence the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in November. “They decided to mount pressure on the government through rallies and demonstrations.”

The PML-N VP said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appoint the new army chief by exercising his constitutional powers. She was of the view that the protesting PTI leaders were aware of losing the last card. She alleged that Imran Khan wants an establishment that works as his subordinate institution.

READ: DEATH THREATS TO MARYAM NAWAZ: FIA ARRESTS ‘PTI WORKER’

She slammed the PTI chief for giving threats to the chief election commissioner (CEC) and his announcement to lodge a Rs10 billion defamation lawsuit against Sikandar Sultan Raja. She said that Imran Khan had also backed the appointment of Sikandar Sultan Raja as CEC.

She said that she also criticised the institutions but it was not aiming to malign them and it was constructive criticism. “There is a difference between my and Imran Khan’s criticism.”

She urged the judiciary to take notice of Khan’s lies and propaganda. Maryam Nawaz was of the view that such characters would emerge if the judiciary do not take notice of lies of propaganda.

Maryam said that the stability of the country was put at stake by the PTI chief. She added that even DG ISI came in to expose his lies before the nation. “When Imran Khan realised the final days of his government, he asked the army chief to stop his ouster and offered him a lifetime extension.”

READ: RANA SANAULLAH ONCE AGAIN RULES OUT TALKS WITH IMRAN KHAN

Commenting on the political situation, he said that Nawaz Sharif was not given a level playing field so far. “Imran Khan will see the reality after Nawaz Sharif’s return to the field.”

She said the judges gave their remarks during the hearing of her appeals against the sentences that the prosecution failed to prove any crime committed by Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz said that the apolitical army was actually the success of Nawaz Sharif’s narrative. “Nawaz Sharif had asked all institutions to work within their constitutional limits. He also asked institutions to not interfere in politics. Nawaz Sharif is victorious now!,” said the PML-N VP.

She claimed that Nawaz’s innocence has been established by the judges and the matter will be legally dealt with very soon. She added, “Nawaz Sharif will be returning to Pakistan soon.”

READ: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF RULES OUT CONSULTATION WITH IMRAN ON COAS APPOINTMENT

“Those who were involved in Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification will not be left unaccountable. It is necessary to reach a conclusive end for Imran Khan.”

“I don’t think that the establishment conducted the press conference due to any pressure. The establishment gave its reaction due to the loss being caused to the country.”

When questioned about her opinion on senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s assassination case, Maryam Nawaz said that a commission was constituted by the government and that reality will be revealed soon. “Some elements tried to get political benefits from Arshad Sharif’s murder. Faisal Vawda has also exposed Imran Khan’s real face in his press conference.”

The PML-N VP also expressed deep grief and sorrow over Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem’s death during PTI long march. She prayed Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family.
arynews.tv

Maryam Nawaz says ‘another big scandal going to be unearthed soon’

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that another big scandal is going to be unearthed soon after the
arynews.tv arynews.tv
dunyanews.tv

Nawaz Sharif not getting NRO, more truth will come out in coming days: Maryam

Nawaz Sharif not getting NRO, more truth will come out in coming days, says Maryam
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
www.geo.tv

Only aim of PTI's long march is to stop govt from appointing army chief: Maryam

The PML-N vice president says that PTI chief Imran Khan is no longer a stakeholder in Pakistani politics
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...

Yar bus kar da. Just sick and tired of seeing this mug and hearing her voice. A repugnant and uncouth woman. Nothing good can be reproduced from that foul body.
 
Last edited:
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
28,318
10
29,357
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 891645
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that another big scandal is going to be unearthed soon after the Toshakhana reference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While talking to journalists in London, Maryam Nawaz said that the verdict of the Toshakhana scandal was just the tip of the iceberg. “It will be revealed soon that he [PTI chief Imran Khan] sold a diamond set stolen from Toshakhana. He sold Toshakhana gifts worth up to Rs500 million so far.”

The PML-N VP claimed that the PTI chief will appear as a proven money launderer in a few days.

Regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, Maryam claimed that Imran Khan’s political party aims to influence the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in November. “They decided to mount pressure on the government through rallies and demonstrations.”

The PML-N VP said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appoint the new army chief by exercising his constitutional powers. She was of the view that the protesting PTI leaders were aware of losing the last card. She alleged that Imran Khan wants an establishment that works as his subordinate institution.

READ: DEATH THREATS TO MARYAM NAWAZ: FIA ARRESTS ‘PTI WORKER’

She slammed the PTI chief for giving threats to the chief election commissioner (CEC) and his announcement to lodge a Rs10 billion defamation lawsuit against Sikandar Sultan Raja. She said that Imran Khan had also backed the appointment of Sikandar Sultan Raja as CEC.

She said that she also criticised the institutions but it was not aiming to malign them and it was constructive criticism. “There is a difference between my and Imran Khan’s criticism.”

She urged the judiciary to take notice of Khan’s lies and propaganda. Maryam Nawaz was of the view that such characters would emerge if the judiciary do not take notice of lies of propaganda.

Maryam said that the stability of the country was put at stake by the PTI chief. She added that even DG ISI came in to expose his lies before the nation. “When Imran Khan realised the final days of his government, he asked the army chief to stop his ouster and offered him a lifetime extension.”

READ: RANA SANAULLAH ONCE AGAIN RULES OUT TALKS WITH IMRAN KHAN

Commenting on the political situation, he said that Nawaz Sharif was not given a level playing field so far. “Imran Khan will see the reality after Nawaz Sharif’s return to the field.”

She said the judges gave their remarks during the hearing of her appeals against the sentences that the prosecution failed to prove any crime committed by Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz said that the apolitical army was actually the success of Nawaz Sharif’s narrative. “Nawaz Sharif had asked all institutions to work within their constitutional limits. He also asked institutions to not interfere in politics. Nawaz Sharif is victorious now!,” said the PML-N VP.

She claimed that Nawaz’s innocence has been established by the judges and the matter will be legally dealt with very soon. She added, “Nawaz Sharif will be returning to Pakistan soon.”

READ: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF RULES OUT CONSULTATION WITH IMRAN ON COAS APPOINTMENT

“Those who were involved in Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification will not be left unaccountable. It is necessary to reach a conclusive end for Imran Khan.”

“I don’t think that the establishment conducted the press conference due to any pressure. The establishment gave its reaction due to the loss being caused to the country.”

When questioned about her opinion on senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s assassination case, Maryam Nawaz said that a commission was constituted by the government and that reality will be revealed soon. “Some elements tried to get political benefits from Arshad Sharif’s murder. Faisal Vawda has also exposed Imran Khan’s real face in his press conference.”

The PML-N VP also expressed deep grief and sorrow over Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem’s death during PTI long march. She prayed Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family.
arynews.tv

Maryam Nawaz says ‘another big scandal going to be unearthed soon’

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that another big scandal is going to be unearthed soon after the
arynews.tv arynews.tv
dunyanews.tv

Nawaz Sharif not getting NRO, more truth will come out in coming days: Maryam

Nawaz Sharif not getting NRO, more truth will come out in coming days, says Maryam
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
www.geo.tv

Only aim of PTI's long march is to stop govt from appointing army chief: Maryam

The PML-N vice president says that PTI chief Imran Khan is no longer a stakeholder in Pakistani politics
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...
Chacha ji ..ab khandani gulami ki zanjeran thoor dooo ...

1667329094657.png
 
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
18,806
64
37,048
Country
Turkey
Location
United Arab Emirates
18+ video?

Javed Hashmi, Reham Ramzan, Ayesha Gualai, Aleem Khan, Audio leaks, etc etc

Only thing that is remaining is a video. Lets see what impact it leaves.

Nawaz Sharif sirf aik scandal "Panama" ke baad dhabardoos hogaya tha
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
20,461
201
48,454
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakSword said:
18+ video?

Javed Hashmi, Reham Ramzan, Ayesha Gualai, Aleem Khan, Audio leaks, etc etc

Only thing that is remaining is a video. Lets see what impact it leaves.

Nawaz Sharif sirf aik scandal "Panama" ke baad dhabardoos hogaya tha
Click to expand...
who knows
maybe one of Sherifs video
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam says appointment of COAS made Imran to worry
2
Replies
23
Views
704
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Schemer & traitor: Maryam demands high-powered JIT investigate Imran Khan
2
Replies
17
Views
348
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Firebrand Maryam Nawaz Fails to Defend Her Govt
2 3
Replies
30
Views
646
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IHC 'emboldened devil' Imran Khan after forgiving him in contempt case: Maryam Nawaz
Replies
4
Views
99
Asimzranger
Asimzranger
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz to announce 'biggest relief package' for people of Pakistan soon: Maryam Nawaz
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
115
Views
3K
Abu Mohammed
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom