Im not one to play ethnic card. But this is sad. Nawaz Sharif is an ethnic Kashmiri. How are these assholes allowed to play the punjabi card when they themselves don't have punjabi roots. IK is just as much or more Punjabi than them.



Jaag Punjabi Jaag... I guess during the almost two decades rule of either NS or Showbaaz, Punjabis were awake?? Fuk this haramakoor handan. Fuk their neutral handlers