Maryam Nawaz , Properties materialize from water vapor in air

Maryam Nawaz , convicted fellon , in corruption cases.
  • During Panama Leaks it was declared she had 0 property in Pakistan and overseas

In 2018 in her affidavit to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Maryam declared her assets to be worth Rs. 845 million (US$3.7 million). She owns 1,506 Kanals (188 acres) of agricultural land and has invested millions into companies.


Recently submitted paper to Election commission and declared her assets inside Pakistan

1- Owner of 11,000 Acres Land
2- 85 Lakh Rupee (Cash in Bank accounts)


Declared next value of 11,000 acres of land ,
which comes to 5 Lakh rupee per acres or 1,700 USD per acre of land


Where is this cheap land sold ??
 
If people chose to get robbed then Nawaz family will explore every possible way to rob the national wealth.
 
These criminals were registering their illegal acquired wealth during the time Imran Khan's home was being raided

While attention of TV channels were diverted they were busy legalizing their corruption
 

