Maryam Nawaz , Properties materialize from water vapor in air

During Panama Leaks it was declared she had 0 property in Pakistan and overseas

In 2018 in her affidavit to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Maryam declared her assets to be worth Rs. 845 million (US$3.7 million). She owns 1,506 Kanals (188 acres) of agricultural land and has invested millions into companies.

Maryam Nawaz , convicted fellon , in corruption cases.Recently submitted paper to Election commission and declared her assets inside Pakistan1- Owner of 11,000 Acres Land2- 85 Lakh Rupee (Cash in Bank accounts)Declared next value of 11,000 acres of land ,which comes to 5 Lakh rupee per acres or