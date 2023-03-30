Maryam Nawaz , Properties materialize from water vapor in air

AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 8, 2009
- 36,466
- 69
- Country
-
- Location
-
Maryam Nawaz , convicted fellon , in corruption cases.
In 2018 in her affidavit to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Maryam declared her assets to be worth Rs. 845 million (US$3.7 million). She owns 1,506 Kanals (188 acres) of agricultural land and has invested millions into companies.
Recently submitted paper to Election commission and declared her assets inside Pakistan
1- Owner of 11,000 Acres Land
2- 85 Lakh Rupee (Cash in Bank accounts)
Declared next value of 11,000 acres of land ,
which comes to 5 Lakh rupee per acres or 1,700 USD per acre of land
Where is this cheap land sold ??
- During Panama Leaks it was declared she had 0 property in Pakistan and overseas
In 2018 in her affidavit to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Maryam declared her assets to be worth Rs. 845 million (US$3.7 million). She owns 1,506 Kanals (188 acres) of agricultural land and has invested millions into companies.
Recently submitted paper to Election commission and declared her assets inside Pakistan
1- Owner of 11,000 Acres Land
2- 85 Lakh Rupee (Cash in Bank accounts)
Declared next value of 11,000 acres of land ,
which comes to 5 Lakh rupee per acres or 1,700 USD per acre of land
Where is this cheap land sold ??
Last edited: