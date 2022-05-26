Maryam Nawaz Meets the Slained Constable Family

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Today Maryam Nawaz met the family of the slained police constable in Lahore. Politics aside the deceased left five young children and a widow who have no other means of sustenance. During high powered political games many political and State workers and their families become the victims of collateral damage, picking up pieces of their shattered and battered lives later.
Although many on this forum despise MN, I have no issues with that. But any gesture of Kindness from anyone must be appreciated, as it pleases Allah. (Below images and videos are not shown in any mainstream media).
