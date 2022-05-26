What's new

Maryam Nawaz Meets the Slained Constable Family

Today Maryam Nawaz met the family of the slained police constable in Lahore. Politics aside the deceased left five young children and a widow who have no other means of sustenance. During high powered political games many political and State workers and their families become the victims of collateral damage, picking up pieces of their shattered and battered lives later.
Although many on this forum despise MN, I have no issues with that. But any gesture of Kindness from anyone must be appreciated, as it pleases Allah. (Below images and videos are not shown in any mainstream media).
1653582489165.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1529810634640084992
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1529813035455774720
 
I am saddened by the loss, it is very tragic. May Allah bless the deceased and bis family.

But what ever MN is doing is for politics, that is it. And you yourself mister can just stoop to any level to fulfill your political agenda. You were here trying to terrorize in this very forum that Rana Sanaullah likes killing people, PMLN will crush the protesters etc., so save the crocodile tears.

The Govt. should not have forced police to perform illegal night raids without warrants.
 
Oh yes, full on propaganda effort.

You have to hand it to her though, after the stupid media policy of N league in the years gone by, she has revamped their media policy and propaganda efforts.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
But any gesture of Kindness from anyone must be appreciated, as it pleases Allah. (Below images and videos are not shown in any mainstream media).
this is the only reason this thread is here and will remain open otherwise would have dumped it in trash where this PR campaign belongs....

a sad loss of life, may Allah bless his soul

Family should have demanded justice and asked for the responsible officer who ordered this jawan to carryout illegal actions
 
Her party sent the police to raid innocent peoples houses and to block the roads and shell protestors yesterday so who's fault is that? She is culpable just like Rana, Hamza and Shobaz, etc. Sad reality is that PMLN is the cause of countless deaths of Pakistanis yet they pretend to be saviours Pakistan against Imran Khan.
 
Waise, what happened to him?

I know he went to raid the house of the PTI leader... But was he shot dead, or what exactly happened there?
 
You can tell she doesn't care, photo OP.

I bet they don't even feel guilty sending police out without warrants in the middle of the night like their mobster family goons.

 
Oh yes, full on propaganda effort.

this is the only reason this thread is here and will remain open otherwise would have dumped it in trash where this PR campaign belongs....

a sad loss of life, may Allah bless his soul

Why are you guys allowing this creep low life scum to further his PMLN campaign while PDF is all yours ?

I am not siding with any party but PMLN and their leaders are totally anti Pak, Criminals.

When will PDF man up and kick such scums ?
 

