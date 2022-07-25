Maryam Nawaz lashes out at Supreme Court judges
By Web Desk Staff on July 25, 2022
Islamabad: Maryam Nawaz on Monday lashed out at the Supreme Court judges as she held a press conference along with Bilawal Bhutto, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other allies.
The fresh attack came before the apex court was due to decide the fate of Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister after Friday’s voting in the Punjab Assembly.
“When a petition comes, people already know which [Supreme Court] bench will be formed,” says Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
After Hamza Shehbaz won [as CM], on a day of a holiday the registrar [of the Supreme Court] came from home and waited for the PTI to prepare its petition, says Maryam Sharif.
The Court has changed its own decisions and its definition of party head, says Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The chief justice was commenting on the economy, when the economy was suffering during Imran Khan’s tenure did you hear any statement from [the Courts] then? asks Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Why are only one or two judges who have always been anti-PMLN, why do they always sit in the benches? Like there is match fixing, there is also bench fixing, says Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
PTI protestors stormed areas in Islamabad, but even then it was said in the Court that maybe Imran Khan did not get the message, says Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif asks why was no suo moto notice was taken by the Courts on the Malik Riaz case, or what Basheer Memon and Tayyaba Gul said.
“Imran Khan admitted that the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa was wrong. I want to ask the honourable judges that what did you do for your brother judge?” asks Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
We do not expect justice from this bench, we want a full-court to hear the case, says Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Tomcats @muhammadhafeezmalik @El Sidd @Musafir117 @baqai @Wood @POPEYE-Sailor @Death Adder