Maryam Nawaz Jalsa in Swabi KPK

Small Jalsi again. Where is drone footage?
Inn confused phatwarion ka koi hal nai.
aik kehty hein log hamary sath hein aur jalsy mein b bahut bahut loog aty hein. lekin elections ka kaho tau patli potty nikal ati hy inn ki
btw, drone footage will be nice
View attachment 843144
This is not even PMLN stronghold while IK is doing jalsas in strongholds with below resultsThere is a drone hovering in the air, but it doesn't look that big, will be interesting to see drone footage.
Bro IK social media team and ARY manipulate alot of stuff. Always check independent source or analyze yourself.Her maths is weak as she normally claims 5000-7000 log thay in an average jalsa of PTI with 100,000 people. By her standard I see 250 people in her Jalsa
Lol your independent sources are Gharida Farooqi, Hamid Mir, Najam sethi and other lifafa journalists.This is not even PMLN stronghold while IK is doing jalsas in strongholds with below results
Bro IK social media team and ARY manipulate alot of stuff. Always check independent source or analyze yourself.
Yes and my Patwari Geo News doesn't manipulate anythingThis is not even PMLN stronghold while IK is doing jalsas in strongholds with below results
Bro IK social media team and ARY manipulate alot of stuff. Always check independent source or analyze yourself.
Clearly IK hai. he was wearing black that night, video is without cut. ab iPhone har koi tou afford nahi kar sakta.Lol your independent sources are Gharida Farooqi, Hamid Mir, Najam sethi and other lifafa journalists.
This guy who made video is standing at the end of ground and with max zoom of his camera we still cannot see the stage and IK clearly, he is that far.
They do and ARY also. Media is playing a very dirty game in Pakistan.Yes and my Patwari Geo News doesn't manipulate anything