Maryam Nawaz Jalsa in Swabi KPK

Mar 31, 2021
:D

Inn confused phatwarion ka koi hal nai.

aik kehty hein log hamary sath hein aur jalsy mein b bahut bahut loog aty hein. lekin elections ka kaho tau patli potty nikal ati hy inn ki :omghaha:

btw, drone footage will be nice :D

koolio said:
There is a drone hovering in the air, but it doesn't look that big, will be interesting to see drone footage.
This is not even PMLN stronghold while IK is doing jalsas in strongholds with below results

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524132970298327042

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524180785884024835

Zaki said:
Her maths is weak as she normally claims 5000-7000 log thay in an average jalsa of PTI with 100,000 people. By her standard I see 250 people in her Jalsa
Bro IK social media team and ARY manipulate alot of stuff. Always check independent source or analyze yourself.
 
P@kistan said:
This is not even PMLN stronghold while IK is doing jalsas in strongholds with below results

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524132970298327042

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524180785884024835


Bro IK social media team and ARY manipulate alot of stuff. Always check independent source or analyze yourself.
Lol your independent sources are Gharida Farooqi, Hamid Mir, Najam sethi and other lifafa journalists.
This guy who made video is standing at the end of ground and with max zoom of his camera we still cannot see the stage and IK clearly, he is that far.
 
Thinker3 said:
Lol your independent sources are Gharida Farooqi, Hamid Mir, Najam sethi and other lifafa journalists.
This guy who made video is standing at the end of ground and with max zoom of his camera we still cannot see the stage and IK clearly, he is that far.
Clearly IK hai. he was wearing black that night, video is without cut. ab iPhone har koi tou afford nahi kar sakta.

Norwegian said:
Yes and my Patwari Geo News doesn't manipulate anything
They do and ARY also. Media is playing a very dirty game in Pakistan.
 

