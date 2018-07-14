What's new

Maryam Nawaz its Time to Say Goodbye

Since you started meddling in the Party affairs a few years ago, PMLN support base has all but gone downhill. You misguided your father in each and every step and are responsible for his current dilemma. You are not politically mature and fail to understand the dynamics of politics in Pakistan. You can gather big crowds but only a handful of them vote for you.

You are outspoken and have antagonised the all-powerful on numerous occasions. Pakistan is a conservative country your gender will always be your shackles. You are unable to carry the entire party together, you only appeal to a small segment of the society.

You have made many seasoned politicians redundant like Chaudry Nisar Ali Khan, Shahbaz Shareef and Humza etc, all of which have far more political acumen than yourself.

The way you are going next time PMLN will not achieve even the current numbers it has. In a third world country like Pakistan, you can't go against the will of the State Organs. The path to democracy is a gradual process, there is no instant magic involved.

It's time for you to make a decision, change your ways and adjust to the real world or go on a collision course with your handful of admirers and become a political pariah for the rest of your remaining life.
 
She should go straight to jail, what is this vile creature doing running election campaign?
 
The next step for PTI should be to divide the PMLN party, find out the disgruntled individuals and have them split of and let it implode from within. Same with PPP I’m sure not everyone is happy being led by a 30 year old virgin.
 
