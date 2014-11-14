Maryam Nawaz important press conference on Shehbaz Sharif arrest

The top leadership of the PML-N on Monday addressed a press conference, hours after the party's president Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



Shehbaz was taken into custody from the court's premises, where a large number of PML-N workers and supporters had gathered ahead of the hearing.



Addressing the news conference, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said today was a "very sad day" because the opposition leader had been arrested again.



"I don't have a grain of doubt that Shehbaz Sharif was not arrested for corruption or accountability. A reference against him was ongoing and he was arrested in the middle," she said, adding that the only reason Shehbaz was arrested was that he "has not left his brother's side".



"He not only did not leave his brother's side, but he showed loyalty and commitment to his brother and his cause and did not waiver for a second. His wife and children were made absconders, [his son] Hamza is in jail and has corona.



"Despite this, he stands with his brother unwaveringly," she said, adding that Shehbaz had last week made it clear that even if he was arrested, the speech made by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at the opposition's Sept 20 multi-party conference and the MPC statement and action plan would be followed "100 per cent".



She said Shehbaz was "not arrested on any allegation" but for standing by his brother's words.



She said Shehbaz belonged to a business family and his father had an expansive business.



"Bajwa is a salaried person and for him to become a billionaire is an accountable allegation," she added. "The companies and franchises that have come forward ... NAB used to say that it doesn't see the face, it sees the case; can't they see it now [in Bajwa's case]?



She also questioned why NAB allegedly did not move against Peshawar "Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project or its buses catching fire, the Billion Tree Tsunami programme, regularisation of [PM] Imran Khan's house, corruption of ministers or the departure of Jahangir Tareen".



"When Bajwa's assets came forward and with his wife being a housewife, did NAB not see the case? Did Imran Khan not see the case? Does no one see their children and their assets? So what kind of justice is this?"



Maryam claimed that the media was "blackmailed" against running the news regarding Bajwa's family assets but was later asked to run the clarification issued by him.



"Nothing can make [institutions] more controversial than using them and blackmailing judges," she said.



"Sometimes Maulana [Fazlur Rehman] is sent a notice, at others Shehbaz Sharif is arrested, but does anyone have the courage to send a notice to Asim Bajwa?"



"S (sheen) will not separate from N (noon)," she said, referring to Shehbaz and the PML-N.



Speaking of the "brotherhood" between Shehbaz and Nawaz, Maryam said although Shehbaz personally considered "politics of reconciliation" to be better, "when Nawaz Sharif takes a decision, Shehbaz is the first to implement it."



She said "in the eyes of the people, especially in Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif is not the alternative [to PM Imran Khan] but he is the only choice."



"No one has brought more disrepute to the institutions than" the PTI government, Maryam alleged.



"As far as the [MPC] agenda and its implementation is concerned, whether you arrest Shehbaz Sharif or Maryan Nawaz or our PML-N workers, this movement will not be stopped; it will go on and will go on with full passion."



