maryam nawaz going to qatar for a week?

The last time she left for London a assassination on Arshard Sharif and Imran Khan

was ordered with proof of tortue and killing to be sent to Nawaz/Maryam.



Arshad torture video was sent to ugly plastic Nani but IK survived the attempt

on his life in Wazirabad. Today 18/03/23 was meant to be the day IK got arrested

in Islamabad with thousands of Police waiting for him but luckily PTI supporters

outnumbered them.



Maryam and Nawaz want Imran Khans torture and murder. It will be carried out

by Asim Munir, Nadeem Anjum and Faisal Naseer, this is the reason Asim whisky

was bought in.