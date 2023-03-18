What's new

maryam nawaz going to qatar for a week?

Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
23,675
1
35,139
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
FrgvhCHX0AAlS_W


@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

is your amritsari rani going to qatar in what capacity?
 
TheDarkKnight

TheDarkKnight

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
2,032
3
3,136
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I sense an attempt maybe made on IK during this time. Some establishment touts on this forum are also calling for it. IK should take the most precautions especially for Lahore jalsa.
 
alphapak

alphapak

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 22, 2017
2,213
-3
5,018
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The last time she left for London a assassination on Arshard Sharif and Imran Khan
was ordered with proof of tortue and killing to be sent to Nawaz/Maryam.

Arshad torture video was sent to ugly plastic Nani but IK survived the attempt
on his life in Wazirabad. Today 18/03/23 was meant to be the day IK got arrested
in Islamabad with thousands of Police waiting for him but luckily PTI supporters
outnumbered them.

Maryam and Nawaz want Imran Khans torture and murder. It will be carried out
by Asim Munir, Nadeem Anjum and Faisal Naseer, this is the reason Asim whisky
was bought in.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Maryam Nawaz undergoes 'successful throat surgery' in Geneva
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
HAIDER
Maryam claims ex-CJP Khosa sought an extension from Nawaz
2
Replies
17
Views
442
Areesh
Areesh
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam wants reversal of final judgements against Nawaz before polls
2
Replies
17
Views
552
Gripen9
Gripen9
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz castigates judiciary for 'facilitating some Quarters
Replies
9
Views
411
HAIDER
HAIDER
SecularNationalist
Nawaz instructed Maryam to ‘leave’ country immediately
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom