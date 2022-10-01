Maryam Nawaz First Denied Existence of Any Cypher. And Now Wants PDM Government to Raid Bani Gala to Find the Same Cypher

Areesh said:



First she said there is no cypher and it simply doesn't exist



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575154948827856896

Now she wants her uncle's government to raid Imran Khan residence to find the same cypher which is now stolen as per her uncle government









Maryam urges govt to raid Imran Khan’s house to recover ‘original’ cypher Sanaullah says govt to book ex-PM under Article 6 Kia jhooti aurat hai yaar. Har lamha jhoot bolti hai. Aur itna ziada jhoot bolti hai k khud ko hi contradict karti rehti haiFirst she said there is no cypher and it simply doesn't existNow she wants her uncle's government to raid Imran Khan residence to find the same cypher which is now stolen as per her uncle government Click to expand...

Who in their stupid world would put that in a letter? Did Mr Khan ever mention who send it?Until you open it and see its contents, how can you say if it is real or bogus.It is like schrodinger cat in the box paradox.