Maryam Nawaz First Denied Existence of Any Cypher. And Now Wants PDM Government to Raid Bani Gala to Find the Same Cypher

Kia jhooti aurat hai yaar. Har lamha jhoot bolti hai. Aur itna ziada jhoot bolti hai k khud ko hi contradict karti rehti hai

First she said there is no cypher and it simply doesn't exist

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575154948827856896

Now she wants her uncle's government to raid Imran Khan residence to find the same cypher which is now stolen as per her uncle government

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday demanded the center raid Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence to recover the missing cipher which she alleged was tempered by ex-PM to gain political advantage.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Maryam urges govt to raid Imran Khan’s house to recover ‘original’ cypher

Sanaullah says govt to book ex-PM under Article 6
Who in their stupid world would put that in a letter? Did Mr Khan ever mention who send it?
Until you open it and see its contents, how can you say if it is real or bogus.
It is like schrodinger cat in the box paradox. 🤣
 

