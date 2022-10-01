Maryam Nawaz First Denied Existence of Any Cypher. And Now Wants PDM Government to Raid Bani Gala to Find the Same Cypher

Kia jhooti aurat hai yaar. Har lamha jhoot bolti hai. Aur itna ziada jhoot bolti hai k khud ko hi contradict karti rehti hai
First she said there is no cypher and it simply doesn't exist
Now she wants her uncle's government to raid Imran Khan residence to find the same cypher which is now stolen as per her uncle government
Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday demanded the center raid Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence to recover the missing cipher which she alleged was tempered by ex-PM to gain political advantage.
