Maryam Nawaz decides to take part in Balochistan's politics

  • Former Balochistan CM Jam Kamal invites Maryam to province.
  • Balochistan politicians recognise political role of Nawaz, Maryam.
  • Say Nawaz and Maryam’s presence could bring change in Balochistan.
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz is likely to join the political stage in Balochistan, The News reported.

As per the report, the PML-N leader has decided to play a major role in Balochistan politics and expressed her commitment to addressing the sense of deprivation in the province.

Sources said that Maryam had been invited to visit Balochistan in a meeting with former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal and Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar, on Thursday.

Kamal and Kakar recognised the powerful political role of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, emphasising that people of Balochistan admire the former prime minister dearly, sources added.

They emphasised that Nawaz and Maryam’s presence and engagement could significantly contribute to bringing about a transformative change in Balochistan.

On the occasion, the PML-N chief organiser highlighted the party is diligently implementing comprehensive and tangible measures to uplift the province and ensure the participation of its people in its development, the sources said.
Maryam Nawaz decides to take part in Balochistan's politics

PML-N leader expresses her commitment to addressing sense of deprivation in Balochistan
do Baluchi people like donkey naan?..

if not she would empty seats
 

