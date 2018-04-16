Maryam Nawaz beneficial owner of Nielson and Nescoll assets: reveals UK land record
TNS World
2 hours ago
Islamabad, April 16 (TNS): TNS has obtained record (letters/documents) of HM land registry, UK which proves the transfer of Avenfield flats to Nielson and Nescoll between 1993-1995.
According to documents, available with TNS, the letter of Mossack Fonseca proved that Maryam Nawaz is the beneficial owner of Nielson and Nescoll assets including London flats.
The documents also proved the case of NAB that London flats were purchased through these companies between 1993-1995 when Nawaz Sharif’s kids had no source of income and beneficiary of these companies were kids of former Prime Minister.
These documents are retrieved through NAB source.
2 hours ago
Islamabad, April 16 (TNS): TNS has obtained record (letters/documents) of HM land registry, UK which proves the transfer of Avenfield flats to Nielson and Nescoll between 1993-1995.
According to documents, available with TNS, the letter of Mossack Fonseca proved that Maryam Nawaz is the beneficial owner of Nielson and Nescoll assets including London flats.
The documents also proved the case of NAB that London flats were purchased through these companies between 1993-1995 when Nawaz Sharif’s kids had no source of income and beneficiary of these companies were kids of former Prime Minister.
These documents are retrieved through NAB source.