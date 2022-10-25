What's new

Maryam Nawaz apologises for insensitive tweet on Arshad Sharif

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

  • Maryam extends prayers for Sharif's family.
  • "I'm undoing the tweet," PML-N leader wrote on Twitter.
  • Politician regrets hurt caused to grieving family.
LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Tuesday apologised for an insensitive tweet she wrote earlier today regarding slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in a case of "mistaken identity" by Kenyan police in Nairobi.

Taking to Twitter again, she wrote an apologetic tweet that read: "My tweet was NOT aimed at mocking someone but about learning our lessons from the past. I am undoing the tweet & apologise for the hurt it may have caused to the aggrieved which never was my intention."

Maryam further extended her condolences to the "bereaved family" stating "May no one ever have to go through this pain".

Earlier today, a Twitter user shared a photograph of Sharif's body — packed in a coffin — being prepared to be sent back to Pakistan. His tweet accompanied text criticising the journalist for his bias against the Sharif family during their difficult times in exile and politicising Kulsoom Nawaz's death.

The tweet — mocking the journalist for his past deeds — was later quote-tweeted by Maryam who endorsed the message. Following immense criticism from netizens, the PML-N leader deleted the tweet and issued an apology.

Maryam Nawaz apologises for insensitive tweet on Arshad Sharif

"I don't feel good RTing this but this is a lesson for the mankind that we must all imbibe," the PML-N leader wrote.

Judicial commission to probe Sharif's killing​

Following Arshad Sharif's killing in Kenya, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to form a judicial commission headed by a high court judge to investigate the case.

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar also said that the military asked the government to carry out a high-level investigation.

Once legal processes were expedited, the journalist's body was dispatched to Pakistan from Kenya.

Pakistani High Commissioner Saqlain Syeda personally inspected the process for several hours as Sharif's body was being sent to Pakistan. She stayed at the Nairobi airport for several hours until the body was sent to Pakistan, the PML-N leader said.
HAIDER

HAIDER

Chacha ji .... damage is done ...first generated tweet and then retweet... double barrel shot
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

I don't see any honest apology in her tweets. She just backed out because of getting backlash from Pakistanis.

--

This wicked woman abused the martyred person.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

Mocking a dead person is the worst thing. Even we should show respect to the dead bodies of our enemies.
Here you people are mocking a patriot who died defending interests of Pakistan.
Deleting it doesn't make any difference.
 
deX

deX

Evil will apologies and beg on the day of judgment... only
 
newb3e

newb3e

traitor!
king and queens have no limits they set the limits!!

agli wazeer e azaam Marium Shareef! Alpha mafia keh dillu ki raani Marium Shareef!
 

