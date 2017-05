Maryam Nawaz and her army of trolls

Daughter of Nawaz Sharif, referred to as the ‘Princess’ by friends and foes alike, Maryam Nawaz occupies the top seat in the cadre of PML-N’s powerbrokers. Rumored to be next in line for the Prime Minister’s office, she is one of the few who has exclusive access to the Prime Minister and is actively involved in all proceedings which take place in the sphere of the PM office’s influence.



Despite her key role in the government Maryam very rarely gives public statements apart from her tweets. Nevertheless, it is well known that she heads the government’s infamous Strategic Media Communications Cell (SMCC). The actual purpose and activities of this cell are murky at best but those in the know whisper of its gargantuan pool of resources and influence.



What is the SMCC?



An anonymous government official once stated that the standard operating procedure at the Ministry of Information was that whatever order comes from the SMCC it had to be obeyed without question.



It came into being in late 2014, coincidentally, right after Maryam Nawaz had been told to resign as chairperson of the PM’s youth loan program by the Lahore High Court, because she had no official standing in the government.



