Maryam hits out at Imran over economic situation

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
703753_91414822.jpg

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz slammed on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan over the latter’s tweet on the economic situation.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Nawaz took a jibe at the deposed premier and accused him of dragging the country into a quagmire. Berating Mr Khan for negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms Nawaz said, "Cruel deal that you [Imran] struck with the IMF. Then you breached the deal, plunging the country into economic turmoil".
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1631271125840699394

"Mighty audacious of you to criticise those who are undoing your mess created through ruthless plunder, incompetence, and misplaced priorities," she added.

Earlier today, PTI chief Imran Khan said the masses were facing a heavy price of regime change.

Taking to Twitter, the deposed premier went on to say, “A bunch of criminals have been foisted upon the nation by the former COAS.”

Lamenting the persistent depreciation of the rupee, Mr Khan said, "The rupee has been depreciated by over 62 percent during the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)."

Mr Khan said the inflation rate in the country had increased to a record high in the country’s 75-year history, as it has soared up to 35 percent.

The politician didn't stop there and continued to school the PTI leader about his "facilitators" whom she said "handpicked" Khan and "fed" him for "four years".

"And let's not forget to thank all those for this mayhem who handpicked and fed you for four years, as well as the remnants of their influence in the judiciary that you are now banking on," the PML-N chief organiser tweeted adding that it won't be allowed again.

"Won’t let that happen Insha’Allah," Maryam added.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1631272158025641984
V

villageidiot

Jul 29, 2022
1677789858644.jpeg
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

Feb 7, 2013
Fp5twKkWYAMKanY


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1629434549292736513
 
Mustang125

Mustang125

May 27, 2011
Man, I respect woman as I am a father of a beautiful daughter and a husband and a son. but she is making that attribute of mine hard by her antics, she needs to be held under contempt of court immediately if the major opposition leader could be made to come personally apologize to a sessions judge, then who the hell is she. Honestly my blood boils whenever I hear her stupid remarks, but then I find solace in the fact that in her own delusion she is damaging her own parties standing beyond repair. BUT, DAMN, she pisses me off. She is the personification a Karen.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
Man, I respect woman as I am a father of a beautiful daughter and a husband and a son. but she is making that attribute of mine hard by her antics, she needs to be held under contempt of court immediately if the major opposition leader could be made to come personally apologize to a sessions judge, then who the hell is she. Honestly my blood boils whenever I hear her stupid remarks, but then I find solace in the fact that in her own delusion she is damaging her own parties standing beyond repair. BUT, DAMN, she pisses me off. She is the personification a Karen.
Is she?
You can take anything out of northern Punjabi but you can't take out isheeq Nawaz sharif

Same is true for rural Sindhi..
 
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
Good grief…..
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Sep 30, 2019
Man, I respect woman as I am a father of a beautiful daughter and a husband and a son. but she is making that attribute of mine hard by her antics, she needs to be held under contempt of court immediately if the major opposition leader could be made to come personally apologize to a sessions judge, then who the hell is she. Honestly my blood boils whenever I hear her stupid remarks, but then I find solace in the fact that in her own delusion she is damaging her own parties standing beyond repair. BUT, DAMN, she pisses me off. She is the personification a Karen.
I never in my entire existence on God's earth hated a woman's voice more than hers.
 

