Maryam getting away with maligning army because we respect women here: PM Imran

No idea how many times I have said but law requires consensus of the majority. Failing that nothing can be done because society is too fractured. Nothing more than what is happening right now underlines this point. The weakness of the Pakistani state. You can have all the nukes, all the tanks and all the soldiers but if society is fractured the state will be weak and always in danger of cracking along the already existent faultlines. We saw how the mighty USSR fell apart



You can see that right now. We all know Imran Khan despises Nawaz Sharif and his dynasty. We all know by now Gen. Bajwa will similiary hate Nawaz. We all know the army as a institution does not like Nawaz. Given this what is stopping the army [in tandem with government] from erasing the Sharif dynasty?



The reason is simple. Sadly they still have a large support base and such a action could lead to national instability.