/ Register

  • Friday, July 13, 2018

Maryam defending her Son

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by BHarwana, Jul 13, 2018 at 12:26 AM.

Page 1 of 2
  1. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:26 AM #1
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,095
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 14,559 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
  2. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:28 AM #2
    PakSword

    PakSword ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,227
    Joined:
    Dec 6, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 10,236 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:28 AM #3
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,405
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 9,248 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    is she calling her son " a son of a beech?" she could have said they swore at him!!
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:28 AM #4
    QatariPrince

    QatariPrince SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,451
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,719 / -0
    Country:
    Bahrain
    Location:
    Qatar
    Matlab jab loog kehtay thy Maryam Chor aur Maryam kay papa choor hain tab is ko ghusa nahi ata tha matlab wo baat theek thi lol


    sara tabbar hai bewakoof hai lol
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  5. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:29 AM #5
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,095
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 14,559 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Democratic rights istamal karnay par mara. There are higher charges for this.

    Choor kabool baqi kuch nahi bolo.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:30 AM #6
    PakSword

    PakSword ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,227
    Joined:
    Dec 6, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 10,236 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    le bhai urta teer waqi le lia pooray khandaan ne aik aik karkey..
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:31 AM #7
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,191
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 18,007 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  8. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:32 AM #8
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,095
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 14,559 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Violating democracy with violence is a first class offence.
     
  9. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:32 AM #9
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,405
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 9,248 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    wah buzurgo Pam Anderson video kad mari hai. Kia vintage era mein ho aap bhi.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  10. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:33 AM #10
    Salza

    Salza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,534
    Joined:
    Dec 20, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,666 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    He did the right thing. No son can tolerate non stop abuse regarding their parents.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  11. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:33 AM #11
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,191
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 18,007 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Come on man its Perfect for my Feminist Gimmick
     
  12. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:34 AM #12
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,095
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 14,559 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    In the same way no nation can tolerate continuous abuse by this family.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  13. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:35 AM #13
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,405
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 9,248 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    children of the parents in model town gunned down. I suppose they are not human.

    Femme Fatal
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  14. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:36 AM #14
    PakSword

    PakSword ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,227
    Joined:
    Dec 6, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 10,236 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    Saal bata.. If he gets one year, his immigration record will be affected.. he will not be able to get on arrival visa in most of the countries... iss liey pooch raha hun.. aik saal se ziada ya kam?

    Arey bhai aik sada bahaar jhooti aurat pe yaqeen kar rahay ho aap bhi..
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  15. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:36 AM #15
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,095
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 14,559 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Have to check with a lawyer.
     
Page 1 of 2
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 18 (Users: 7, Guests: 8)
  1. PakSword ,
  2. inder