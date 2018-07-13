Maryam defending her Son

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by BHarwana, Jul 13, 2018 at 12:26 AM.
lol
@Zibago @PakSword @Path-Finder @Verve @QatariPrince
Sachi baat kehnay pe maara.. yani ke double charge!
Iss bitch ko twitter na mil jaey adyala main..
is she calling her son " a son of a beech?" she could have said they swore at him!!
Matlab jab loog kehtay thy Maryam Chor aur Maryam kay papa choor hain tab is ko ghusa nahi ata tha matlab wo baat theek thi lol
sara tabbar hai bewakoof hai lol
Democratic rights istamal karnay par mara. There are higher charges for this.
Choor kabool baqi kuch nahi bolo.
le bhai urta teer waqi le lia pooray khandaan ne aik aik karkey..
Violating democracy with violence is a first class offence.
wah buzurgo Pam Anderson video kad mari hai. Kia vintage era mein ho aap bhi.
He did the right thing. No son can tolerate non stop abuse regarding their parents.
Come on man its Perfect for my Feminist Gimmick
In the same way no nation can tolerate continuous abuse by this family.
children of the parents in model town gunned down. I suppose they are not human.
Femme Fatal
Saal bata.. If he gets one year, his immigration record will be affected.. he will not be able to get on arrival visa in most of the countries... iss liey pooch raha hun.. aik saal se ziada ya kam?
Arey bhai aik sada bahaar jhooti aurat pe yaqeen kar rahay ho aap bhi..
Have to check with a lawyer.