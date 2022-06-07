Marvel Representation of Pakistanis.

jus_chillin
Guys wtf
The new Marvel movie supposedly features a Pakistani girl and they released the first scene. In this scene they apparently say "Chak Dey Fattey". My sources tell me this isn't a Pakistani Punjabi phrase.
It also makes a caricature of Muslims.
The first clip from #MsMarvel has been released.
