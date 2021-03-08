Maruti Suzuki vehicle exports from India exceed 2 million

safari2021
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has exported two million vehicles from India so far, the company said in a release
A batch of Maruti Suzuki products comprising S-Presso, Swift and Vitara Brezza left for South Africa from the Mundra Port in Gujarat on Saturday.
Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO, MSIL, said, “The company is committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Make-in-India. The 2 million vehicle exports from Maruti Suzuki are a testimony of the same."
The carmaker began vehicle export in fiscal 1986-87. The first large consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987. In FY13, MSIL exports crossed the one million milestone.
Over 50% of them were to the European markets. The second million exports were mostly to the emerging markets in Latin America, Africa and the Asia regions.
Maruti Suzuki said it has been able to gain a sizable share in markets like Chile, Indonesia, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Models such as Alto, Baleno, Dzire and Swift have emerged as popular choices in these markets.
"Maruti Suzuki has been exporting vehicles for the past 34 years much before India became a prominent player in the global automobile business. This early global exposure helped the company enhance its quality and attain global benchmarks. Currently, we export 14 models, nearly 150 variants, to over 100 countries. Vehicles manufactured at our facilities in India have found high acceptance owing to global standards of quality, safety, design and technology,” Ayukawa said.
Going forward, the company aims to tap customers in African and Latin American nations with a flurry of new models in the pipeline.
In January this year, the company started production and export of Suzuki’s compact off-roader Jimny from India. With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production stature.
