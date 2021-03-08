What's new

Maruti Suzuki vehicle exports from India exceed 2 million

Feb 8, 2021
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has exported two million vehicles from India so far, the company said in a release

A batch of Maruti Suzuki products comprising S-Presso, Swift and Vitara Brezza left for South Africa from the Mundra Port in Gujarat on Saturday.

Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO, MSIL, said, “The company is committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Make-in-India. The 2 million vehicle exports from Maruti Suzuki are a testimony of the same."


The carmaker began vehicle export in fiscal 1986-87. The first large consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987. In FY13, MSIL exports crossed the one million milestone.

Over 50% of them were to the European markets. The second million exports were mostly to the emerging markets in Latin America, Africa and the Asia regions.

Maruti Suzuki said it has been able to gain a sizable share in markets like Chile, Indonesia, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Models such as Alto, Baleno, Dzire and Swift have emerged as popular choices in these markets.

"Maruti Suzuki has been exporting vehicles for the past 34 years much before India became a prominent player in the global automobile business. This early global exposure helped the company enhance its quality and attain global benchmarks. Currently, we export 14 models, nearly 150 variants, to over 100 countries. Vehicles manufactured at our facilities in India have found high acceptance owing to global standards of quality, safety, design and technology,” Ayukawa said.

Going forward, the company aims to tap customers in African and Latin American nations with a flurry of new models in the pipeline.

In January this year, the company started production and export of Suzuki’s compact off-roader Jimny from India. With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production stature.

www.carandbike.com

Maruti Suzuki Exports Cross 2 Million Milestone

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has exported its two millionth car from the Mundra Port in Gujarat. A batch of Maruti Suzuki cars comprising S-Presso, Swift and Vitara Brezza left for South Africa from the port in Gujarat.
www.carandbike.com www.carandbike.com
 
You should showcase Tata's truck and Mahindra's exports as well.

However Suzuki remains a challenge in South Africa. There are quality issues in terms of safety.
 
You should showcase Tata's truck and Mahindra's exports as well.

However Suzuki remains a challenge in South Africa. There are quality issues in terms of safety.
1615217162130.png

1615217192231.png

By winning the Kuwait Municipality tender order for 815 trucks, Tata Motors consolidated its position as a prominent player in the Middle East commercial vehicle market. The recent order was almost double of the previous order awarded to the company in 2011 and constitutes over 80% of the tender requirement of trucks in the heavy, medium and light categories for applications like tippers, tankers, cargo and vehicle recovery units for Kuwait Municipality. It is also the largest single order of Tata Motor’s Prima trucks and is thereby setting new benchmarks for performance and success in international markets.
 
I like Brezza they faired better than the other models in the price range. Safety has improved too. I hope they release an electric version of the Brezza like TATA did for Nexon.
 
You should showcase Tata's truck and Mahindra's exports as well.

However Suzuki remains a challenge in South Africa. There are quality issues in terms of safety.
Bro are you happy now? TATA Motors have delivered a lot of trucks and tippers to Kuwait Municipality
 
Bro are you happy now? TATA Motors have delivered a lot of trucks and tippers to Kuwait Municipality
friend, let me frame it differently.

Tata has been sending over trucks into East and central africa - these are the Merc from the 70's. Tata has has long been a fav there.
 
friend, let me frame it differently.

Tata has been sending over trucks into East and central africa - these are the Merc from the 70's. Tata has has long been a fav there.
Bro what does this mean? "these are the Merc from the 70's "
 
Bro what does this mean? "these are the Merc from the 70's "
Tata long back started to develop their trucks first as licenced version from mercedes. It was 911 model if my memory services that was we normally saw across the entire central part of africa.
 
Maruthi share in domestic market needs to be reduced below 25% from current 52%. One of the biggest cheapsters in Indian car market. Selling the same car in foreign markets with all airbags with good NCAP ratings with Lower cost while selling poor.ncap cars with just one standard airbag with higher cost in India. They suck.
Mahindra is one guy who have impressed with their engines a lot. They are adding a lots of electronics in 2021 refresh.

While Tatas are bang for buck, industry is waiting to see if Tata's new engine released in the last 3 years are good enough.
 
