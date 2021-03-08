Maruti Suzuki vehicle exports from India exceed 2 million

denel said: You should showcase Tata's truck and Mahindra's exports as well.



However Suzuki remains a challenge in South Africa. There are quality issues in terms of safety. Click to expand...

By winning the Kuwait Municipality tender order for 815 trucks, Tata Motors consolidated its position as a prominent player in the Middle East commercial vehicle market. The recent order was almost double of the previous order awarded to the company in 2011 and constitutes over 80% of the tender requirement of trucks in the heavy, medium and light categories for applications like tippers, tankers, cargo and vehicle recovery units for Kuwait Municipality. It is also the largest single order of Tata Motor’s Prima trucks and is thereby setting new benchmarks for performance and success in international markets.