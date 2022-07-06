What's new

Martial Law in Pakistan being enforced right now...

Are you fed up of Pakistan being dragged to the abyss for the nth time?

Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
5,765
-2
8,326
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan is going through social upheaval. Neutrals are enforcing a civilian martial law through illegitimate imported government. Ex-Servicemen are being threatened, journalists are being picked up. Dissent is being cracked down on. Cronies of the Establishment and the PDM are sabotaging public debate through fake news.

Awam needs to rise up against fascism to take control of our country back, discuss!

My solution, cheap, easily built and we can put these up at every major road in the cities!

1657093592738.png
 
SD 10

SD 10

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2019
2,403
0
2,783
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
we have been made slaves to these corrupt politicians but nothing will change as long as military is not put back in its place...they are the one responsible for 70 yeares of destruction of motherland!!!!! As long as military is a political entity nothing will change!
 
R

rashid.sarwar

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2012
817
1
632
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
They are in power, they could do anything, they are the Kings, the establishment the army, they just loot and go abroad living a lavish life. This is the first time the general public got the taste of this corrupt establishment, they are like this from many many years.
 
D

Digital

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 1, 2022
73
0
133
Country
New Zealand
Location
New Zealand
Army sahih nangi aur expose hoye hay. Pahlay parday main chup kar chutiapay kartay thay abbb IK nay sahih nanga kia hay. Inter pass chutiyon nay mulk ka bera gharak kar dia hay
 

