Mars cave-exploring robots take inspiration from Hansel and Gretel's breadcrumb trick These breadcrumbs, however, are rather high-tech.

An illustration of a breadcrumb-following rover exploring a lava tube on Mars as its "mother" waits for it at the cave entrance. (Image credit: John Fowler/Wikimedia Commons, Mark Tarbell and Wolfgang Fink/University of Arizona)

Keeping in touch with mother​