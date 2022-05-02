What's new

Marriyum tells how to convert BMW X5 to X6

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521002101324894208

Meanwhile officials at BMW :crazy:

Minister for Information and Broadcast Marriyum Aurangzeb tells how to convert BMW X5 to X6 in a presser on Sunday in Islamabad.

In a press conference on Sunday, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan took away with him a BMW car from the pools of cars of Prime Minister House. She claims the car was BMW X5. Marriyum Aurangzeb showed a picture of the car calling it the BMW X5. She added that with the security enhancement like making it bulletproof and bomb proof this becomes BMW X6.

Netizens are confused with the statements passed by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. Hilarious comments have emerged on social media pointing out the faux pass of Marriyum Aurangzeb.

A journalist clarified that the information minister wanted to say BMW B6, however, she mistakenly said BMW X6. The video clip is going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the questions were raised on the use of the BMW car by Imran Khan besides accusing him of selling Toshakhana gifts. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that he had requested to replace the car. She further added that the former premier had been spending taxpayer money on the maintenance of the car. She said he has also requested the government to change the car.

Responding to the criticism, Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan used the bulletproof car as per the protocols set for former premiers. He added that former premiers Nawaz Sharif, Yousuf Raza Gillani, and Raja Pervez Ashraf have been using bulletproof cars as per the protocol. Chaudhry said that Imran Khan is planning to return the car and the legal procedure has been started.

The former minister claimed that Imran Khan kept the gifts after paying the agreed amount according to the law of Pakistan. The details of his payments and gifts are publicized.
