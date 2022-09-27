What's new

Marriyum Aurangzeb London heckling: NICOP, passports of harassers can be cancelled, warns Tarar

PML-N to approach British authorities for action as well
1664303022252.png

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (Nicop) and passports of those involved in the heckling of Federal Information Minister MarriyuAurangzeben in London can be cancelled.

“As per the law, the character certificates, Nicop, and passports can be cancelled for all those who were involved in the heinous act,” said Tarar on Tuesday.
Tarar said that he will also ask Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to take legal action against them.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to approach the British authorities and would request them to investigate the harassment case against the PTI supporters involved in the incident.

What happened in a London coffee shop​

Marriyum Aurangzeb was in London as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation which was en route to Pakistan after attending the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.
Videos that have gone viral on social media showed Marriyum getting coffee at a shop in London when people who appeared to be supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf started heckling and harassing her.
A video shows some of the same people chanting “chorni, chorni” (thief).
The minister can be seen calmly sipping her drink unfazed by the yelling and jeering by the PTI supporters who continue to follow her on the street. The calm and grace with which Marriyum carried herself have earned her applause from peers and the media.
Marriyum Aurangzeb London heckling: NICOP, passports of harassers can be cancelled, warns Tarar

