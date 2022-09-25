Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London street and coffee shop

1- Protest and dissent is the right of every person, but needs to be within a limit on not impeding on the personal space of anyone. This protest does seem to be borderline intruding in that space.



2- It is high time these politicians think of the people as actual human being rather than a statistic. Idhr Pakistan main yeh security main phirtay hain oblivious to the plight of the common man, UK main aisay nhn phir saktay. Pakistan main bhi they cannot get out of their homes. If you keep on relating this to Imran Khan, then you are simply dodging the whole problem and root cause of it. And you will get heckled even more. If you give people their fair right, then IK jo marzi bolta rahay logon nay yeh kuch nhn karna.



3- Why tf are they now having a stroll in London on the way back from the US? Jatay huay bhi UK wapsi par bhi? Udhr hi pakkay reh lo phir, ullu kay pathay.



4- I wish itna hi outrage yeh sab wazeer aur media walay tab dikhatay when the Punjab police was barging into people's homes at midnight...woh bhi aurtain theen. I wish there was this much outrage when Rana Sanaullah personally told the IGP to tear gas women and old people in D chowk...woh bhi aurtain hi theen and in the words of Ahsan Iqbal faced "Most deplorable, condemnable and shameful act. These were Hitler’s tactics.". Hun bhugto fir.



You cannot arrest people willy nilly, tear gas protests, impose media blackouts, torture prisoners, and then complain keh we got heckled.