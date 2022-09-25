What's new

Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London street and coffee shop

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,253
20
26,488
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1664129589982.png

Political figures and journalists came to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s defence for exhibiting “grace and composure” in the face of heckling in London on Sunday.

The information minister is currently in London as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation which is on its way back after attending the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Videos widely shared on social media showed Aurangzeb being harassed and heckled by people wearing PTI colours in a shop. In another video, some of the same people chanting “chorni, chorni” (thief) can be seen following a masked Aurangzeb, as the woman filming her says she “makes grand claims on television there and she does not have a dupatta on her head”.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574048195541438464

In a video shared by journalist Syed Talat Hussain, Aurangzeb can be seen in what appears to be a coffee shop, encircled by PTI supporters who are yelling and jeering at her and recording her with their mobile phones. She takes a sip of her drink unfazed as one heckler yells through a megaphone at her.

Addressing the incident in a reply to Hussain, she said she was “sad to see the toxic impact [PTI Chairman] Imran Khan’s politics of hate and divisiveness have had on our brothers and sisters.”

Aurangzeb said she had stayed and answered “each and every question” of the riled-up crowd.

“We will continue our work to counter Imran Khan’s toxic politics and bring people together.”
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574059418794094593

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said he saluted her for her “grace and composure in the face of such harassment and baseless lies”.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574050544351592449

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal termed the incident as the “most deplorable, condemnable and shameful act by PTI hooligans”.

He praised the information minister for showing grace and “boldly” facing the crowd. “Truly a lioness!” Iqbal added.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574065245995270145

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called those harassing her the “lowest level of our society”.

He warned that such a violent trend in politics would destroy society.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574085075733446660

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, also expressed her support.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574061309854978050

The incident was also widely condemned by those in the journalist community. Veteran journalist Mubashir Zaidi said his respect for Aurangzeb had only increased after how she handled the situation.

This is not the first time the information minister has been subjected to harassment from PTI supporters. In April, a group of Pakistani pilgrims accosted, heckled and chanted slogans PM Shehbaz and his entourage at the Masjid-i-Nabwi in Madina during their three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Unfortunate scenes were witnessed at the holy mosque when PM Shehbaz and his delegation arrived there. According to videos circulating on social media, Pakistani pilgrims at the mosque started chanting slogans of “chor” (thieves) as soon as they saw the prime minister.

In another video, the pilgrims could be seen heckling and chanting abusive slogans against Aurangzeb.

Later, in a video message in response to the chants, Aurangzeb had said the act was perpetrated by a “select group”, while most Pakistanis respected the sanctity of the holy mosque. “I don’t want to name the person responsible for this incident because I don’t want to use this holy land for political purposes.”
Politicians and other religious figures had condemned the incident and some had blamed the PTI.
www.dawn.com

Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London street and coffee shop

Says Imran to blame for "toxic impact" of "hate and divisiveness", says she will work to "bring people together".
www.dawn.com
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
18,650
54
24,761
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1- Protest and dissent is the right of every person, but needs to be within a limit on not impeding on the personal space of anyone. This protest does seem to be borderline intruding in that space.

2- It is high time these politicians think of the people as actual human being rather than a statistic. Idhr Pakistan main yeh security main phirtay hain oblivious to the plight of the common man, UK main aisay nhn phir saktay. Pakistan main bhi they cannot get out of their homes. If you keep on relating this to Imran Khan, then you are simply dodging the whole problem and root cause of it. And you will get heckled even more. If you give people their fair right, then IK jo marzi bolta rahay logon nay yeh kuch nhn karna.

3- Why tf are they now having a stroll in London on the way back from the US? Jatay huay bhi UK wapsi par bhi? Udhr hi pakkay reh lo phir, ullu kay pathay.

4- I wish itna hi outrage yeh sab wazeer aur media walay tab dikhatay when the Punjab police was barging into people's homes at midnight...woh bhi aurtain theen. I wish there was this much outrage when Rana Sanaullah personally told the IGP to tear gas women and old people in D chowk...woh bhi aurtain hi theen and in the words of Ahsan Iqbal faced "Most deplorable, condemnable and shameful act. These were Hitler’s tactics.". Hun bhugto fir.

You cannot arrest people willy nilly, tear gas protests, impose media blackouts, torture prisoners, and then complain keh we got heckled.
 
Last edited:
Maea

Maea

FULL MEMBER
Nov 20, 2016
772
0
634
Country
Pakistan
Location
Italy
Good they need to be reminded their true aukaat wherever they go. Wish they also come to Italy, cannot wait to welcome them.
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2010
9,648
14
23,845
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
Bilal. said:
Pakistan is drowning in flood and they are roaming the streets of London. Well deserved.
Click to expand...


I bet if IK was in power and had travelled like this right after massive floods, this PDM along with entire media wh0res would be sh1tting from their mouth days and night.
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
4,042
-1
4,875
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 882527
Political figures and journalists came to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s defence for exhibiting “grace and composure” in the face of heckling in London on Sunday.

The information minister is currently in London as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation which is on its way back after attending the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Videos widely shared on social media showed Aurangzeb being harassed and heckled by people wearing PTI colours in a shop. In another video, some of the same people chanting “chorni, chorni” (thief) can be seen following a masked Aurangzeb, as the woman filming her says she “makes grand claims on television there and she does not have a dupatta on her head”.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574048195541438464

In a video shared by journalist Syed Talat Hussain, Aurangzeb can be seen in what appears to be a coffee shop, encircled by PTI supporters who are yelling and jeering at her and recording her with their mobile phones. She takes a sip of her drink unfazed as one heckler yells through a megaphone at her.

Addressing the incident in a reply to Hussain, she said she was “sad to see the toxic impact [PTI Chairman] Imran Khan’s politics of hate and divisiveness have had on our brothers and sisters.”

Aurangzeb said she had stayed and answered “each and every question” of the riled-up crowd.

“We will continue our work to counter Imran Khan’s toxic politics and bring people together.”
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574059418794094593

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said he saluted her for her “grace and composure in the face of such harassment and baseless lies”.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574050544351592449

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal termed the incident as the “most deplorable, condemnable and shameful act by PTI hooligans”.

He praised the information minister for showing grace and “boldly” facing the crowd. “Truly a lioness!” Iqbal added.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574065245995270145

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called those harassing her the “lowest level of our society”.

He warned that such a violent trend in politics would destroy society.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574085075733446660

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, also expressed her support.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574061309854978050

The incident was also widely condemned by those in the journalist community. Veteran journalist Mubashir Zaidi said his respect for Aurangzeb had only increased after how she handled the situation.

This is not the first time the information minister has been subjected to harassment from PTI supporters. In April, a group of Pakistani pilgrims accosted, heckled and chanted slogans PM Shehbaz and his entourage at the Masjid-i-Nabwi in Madina during their three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Unfortunate scenes were witnessed at the holy mosque when PM Shehbaz and his delegation arrived there. According to videos circulating on social media, Pakistani pilgrims at the mosque started chanting slogans of “chor” (thieves) as soon as they saw the prime minister.

In another video, the pilgrims could be seen heckling and chanting abusive slogans against Aurangzeb.

Later, in a video message in response to the chants, Aurangzeb had said the act was perpetrated by a “select group”, while most Pakistanis respected the sanctity of the holy mosque. “I don’t want to name the person responsible for this incident because I don’t want to use this holy land for political purposes.”
Politicians and other religious figures had condemned the incident and some had blamed the PTI.
www.dawn.com

Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London street and coffee shop

Says Imran to blame for "toxic impact" of "hate and divisiveness", says she will work to "bring people together".
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...

The disgraced politicians are calling her graceful.
 
M

mangochutney

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2022
279
0
449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Next time carry a bucket of urine or like they do in uk shit parcels and drench these crooks in it . Pointless just heckling ,it’s like water off a ducks back to the criminals who have bled Pakistan dry and are shopping at harrods while imran Khan is raising millions for the poor and destitute .
 
Maea

Maea

FULL MEMBER
Nov 20, 2016
772
0
634
Country
Pakistan
Location
Italy
Jango said:
1- Protest and dissent is the right of every person, but needs to be within a limit on not impeding on the personal space of anyone. This protest does seem to be borderline intruding in that space.

2- It is high time these politicians think of the people as actual human being rather than a statistic. Idhr Pakistan main yeh security main phirtay hain oblivious to the plight of the common man, UK main aisay nhn phir saktay. Pakistan main bhi they cannot get out of their homes. If you keep on relating this to Imran Khan, then you are simply dodging the whole problem and root cause of it. And you will get heckled even more. If you give people their fair right, then IK jo marzi bolta rahay logon nay yeh kuch nhn karna.

3- Why tf are they now having a stroll in London on the way back from the US? Jatay huay bhi UK wapsi par bhi? Udhr hi pakkay reh lo phir, ullu kay pathay.

4- I wish itna hi outrage yeh sab wazeer aur media walay tab dikhatay when the Punjab police was barging into people's homes at midnight...woh bhi aurtain theen. I wish there was this much outrage when Rana Sanaullah personally told the IGP to tear gas women and old people in D chowk...woh bhi aurtain hi theen and in the words of Ahsan Iqbal faced "Most deplorable, condemnable and shameful act. These were Hitler’s tactics.". Hun bhugto fir.
Click to expand...

I agree with you about not invading parsonal spaces, but have you seen the videos from the flooded areas? People dont have a place to live and the supposed govmnt is touring abraod drinking coffee! They should have been thrashed, she's lucky she got away only with some angry shouting.


The outrage is for rich only, us common folks dont matter, we are just cannon fodders.

Jazzbot said:
I bet if IK was in power and had travelled like this right after massive floods, this PDM along with entire media wh0res would be sh1tting from their mouth days and night.
Click to expand...

Khan sab doing 50 plus jalsas( claiming boldly) is enough for us.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
18,650
54
24,761
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maea said:
I agree with you about not invading parsonal spaces, but have you seen the videos from the flooded areas? People dont have a place to live and the supposed govmnt is touring abraod drinking coffee! They should have been thrashed, she's lucky she got away only with some angry shouting.


The outrage is for rich only, us common folks dont matter, we are just cannon fodders.
Click to expand...

I totally agree.

More than the heckling, the real question should be why TF are they in London? Kutto wapis ao mulk main idhr adha mulk mar raha hai aur in ki Starbucks hi khatam nhn ho rahi.
 
Maea

Maea

FULL MEMBER
Nov 20, 2016
772
0
634
Country
Pakistan
Location
Italy
Jango said:
I totally agree.

More than the heckling, the real question should be why TF are they in London? Kutto wapis ao mulk main idhr adha mulk mar raha hai aur in ki Starbucks hi khatam nhn ho rahi.
Click to expand...

I swear someday, very soon, one of these clown will get killed by some angry fella, then they will call him shaheed.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
6,661
0
12,056
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jango said:
I totally agree.

More than the heckling, the real question should be why TF are they in London? Kutto wapis ao mulk main idhr adha mulk mar raha hai aur in ki Starbucks hi khatam nhn ho rahi.
Click to expand...

Begharat ki aik number ki nashani: Jab bisti hori ha, you smile.

Isa bar ka koi begharat ho hi nai sakta. Manhoos shakal dado charger.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan can face treason charges for subverting constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb
2
Replies
23
Views
709
Norwegian
Norwegian
Black.Mamba
Marriyum tells how to convert BMW X5 to X6
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Keisha Bryant
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI supporters who heckled Ahsan Iqbal 'apologise', 'express remorse'
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
Norwegian
PM Shehbaz meets PML-N supremo Nawaz in London
Replies
3
Views
295
Catalystic
Catalystic
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Madinah court sentences six Pakistanis for disrespecting Masjid-e-Nabwi
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
2K
Khan2727
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom