Married off at 8, Rajasthan woman cracks NEET with in-laws’ support



Her story reflects how she emerged from the shadows of child marriage to make a career for herself, with support from her husband and in-laws.



She was a child bride, married at eight and sent to her husband’s home before she passed Class 10.



But before she turns 21 on July 5 this year, Rupa Yadav of Jaipur’s Kareri village will get admission to a government medical college in Rajasthan to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor.



Child marriage is illegal in India but common in rural, poor communities where a girl is seen as a financial burden. Girls are also married young because of fears for their safety.



Rupa was in Class 3 when she got married to 12-year-old Shankar Lal, then a seventh-standard student, during the wedding of elder sister Rukma Devi. The sister wedded Shankar’s elder brother.



She moved into to her husband’s home after writing the Class 10 exam. She was with her in-laws when the results were declared. She scored 84%.