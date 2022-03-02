What's new

Marko Francišković remanded in custody

Francišković Remanded in Custody, Kovačević Released​

By HINA 5 December 2021


Francišković Remanded in Custody, Kovačević Released
Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL
ZAGREB, 5 Dec, 2021 - A Zagreb County Court investigating judge ordered on Saturday evening that Marko Francišković be remanded in custody on suspicion of public incitement to terrorism, while Natko Kovačević was released pending completion of the investigation.

Kovačević was ordered to report to a police station once a week.
The State Attorney's Office earlier demanded investigative custody for the two suspects after launching an investigation into their role in public incitement to terrorism at recent demonstrations against COVID passes.
Prosecutors claim that Francišković and Kovaćević," dissatisfied with the work of state authorities, acted with the aim of seriously undermining the fundamental constitutional, political, economic and social structures of the Republic of Croatia."

The suspects attended unlawful protest rallies where they spoke against measures undertaken by the national COVID-19 crisis management team to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and posted footage of those rallies and other statements on online platforms.
Prosecutors also say that the suspects called on citizens to physically attack other persons, including government and parliament officials, to occupy the HRT public broadcaster and other public facilities and infrastructure, and to use violence to overthrow the present constitutional order and democratically elected government.




One of the few sane voices of Croatia has been charged with scaring the liers in authority . Marcos did manage to pull a massive christian crowd to save his people . May Almighty bless him.


@I.R.A @Muhammed45 @Verve @fitpOsitive @jamahir @Mangus Ortus Novem @peagle @StormBreaker @khail007
 
Many people tried to do that, but govts are simply not ready to think. Sub daray hoay Hain or media nain khob daraya subko.
 

