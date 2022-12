Valar. said: A very good decision.



We need to save energy and work more during daylight instead of starting business at midday and closing shops at midnight. Not just during economic crises but during regular/normal times too(which in our case never really happens).



Weddings should be limited to 1-2 days only and should have only 50-100 guests, culturally.

While I am myself an austere person at a personal level, I don't think such a model works in societies like India and Pak where many people are self employed and depend on long working hours to earn their bread. Our populations do not have much options in terms of recreation, and spending time outdoors after work and after dark in restaurants, cafes and shops is our idea of fun. This late night culture is integral to the economic and mental well being of our society. Now people will become more depressed, have fazool time on their hands for doing bak bak and will spread negativity on top of already negative atmosphere