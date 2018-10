This has already been answered. You should not marry your first cousins repeatedly generation after generation. Then it becomes Haraam, because we all know the offspring will have genetic defects.



But dumb idiots won't recognize it.



But if you marry your first cousins once in a while there is nothing wrong with it.



But the marrying first cousins leading to genetic defects is highly exaggerated.



Yes the chance of genetic defects are higher than marrying normal people but it is exaggerated.



I do think this article is designed to create mischief by trying to defame Pakistanis and Muslims.

