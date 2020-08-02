/ Register

  • Sunday, August 2, 2020

Mark 2 Tejas (Desi Rafale)

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by The Maverick, Aug 2, 2020 at 12:07 AM.

Page 1 of 3
  1. Aug 2, 2020 at 12:07 AM #1
    The Maverick

    The Maverick FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    592
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 391 / -8
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Indonesia
     
  2. Aug 2, 2020 at 12:09 AM #2
    The Maverick

    The Maverick FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    592
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 391 / -8
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Indonesia

    In Short

    Tejas mark1a is a Mig21 bison replacement

    Tejas Mark 2 = Replacement for Jaguar Mirage2000-5 and Mig29upg

    Tejas mk1 = gripen c

    Tejas mk2 = Gripen ng
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 2, 2020 at 12:12 AM #3
    JohnWick

    JohnWick SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,796
    Joined:
    Nov 13, 2018
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,420 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Gripen is a medium combat aircraft while Tejass is a light combat aircraft as well as Gripen is still half a genration ahead of this lca starting from cockpit HUD HMD to missiles.
     
  4. Aug 2, 2020 at 12:18 AM #4
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,164
    Joined:
    Sep 26, 2018
    Ratings:
    +21 / 9,272 / -2
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    FANBOY FANTASY
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  5. Aug 2, 2020 at 12:18 AM #5
    The Maverick

    The Maverick FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    592
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 391 / -8
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Indonesia
    [​IMG]
     
  6. Aug 2, 2020 at 12:22 AM #6
    The Maverick

    The Maverick FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    592
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 391 / -8
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Indonesia

    Thats what they said about these

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    upload_2020-8-1_20-22-18.jpeg

    TRUST ME INDIA HAS THE CAPABILITY they are just STARTING
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Aug 2, 2020 at 12:23 AM #7
    Surya 1

    Surya 1 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,850
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2016
    Ratings:
    +2 / 1,732 / -44
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India

    Very correct.
     
  8. Aug 2, 2020 at 12:25 AM #8
    JohnWick

    JohnWick SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,796
    Joined:
    Nov 13, 2018
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,420 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Don't insult the Gripen.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  9. Aug 2, 2020 at 12:26 AM #9
    The Maverick

    The Maverick FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    592
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 391 / -8
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Indonesia
    yes 100% = Tejas mark 1a is lightweight fighter ie replacing mg21

    Yes Tejas mark 2 = MWF = replacing mirage2000/5 amd mig29upg



    FIRST FLIGHT 2023
     
  10. Aug 2, 2020 at 12:29 AM #10
    Pandora

    Pandora SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,736
    Joined:
    Feb 15, 2013
    Ratings:
    +8 / 7,940 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Australia
    RIP Rafale you had a good run until you became an Indian.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 7
  11. Aug 2, 2020 at 12:29 AM #11
    I S I

    I S I ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,827
    Joined:
    Jan 25, 2015
    Ratings:
    +4 / 13,180 / -30
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Inshort Teja bhai is Jonny Sins.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  12. Aug 2, 2020 at 12:30 AM #12
    The Maverick

    The Maverick FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    592
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 391 / -8
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Indonesia
    [​IMG]

    this is MARK 1 ripping thru the skys and is relacing these mig21 BISON
    [​IMG]
     
  13. Aug 2, 2020 at 12:32 AM #13
    I S I

    I S I ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,827
    Joined:
    Jan 25, 2015
    Ratings:
    +4 / 13,180 / -30
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    That awacs is not even your plane. It's just a strapon radar. Lmao
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  14. Aug 2, 2020 at 12:34 AM #14
    Skull and Bones

    Skull and Bones ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,612
    Joined:
    Jan 29, 2011
    Ratings:
    +7 / 27,835 / -11
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United States
    More likely in the class of Gripen, ORCA should be in the class of Rafale.
     
  15. Aug 2, 2020 at 12:35 AM #15
    _NOBODY_

    _NOBODY_ FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    417
    Joined:
    Jan 6, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 302 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Please don't insult rafale like that.
     
Page 1 of 3
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 5 (Users: 0, Guests: 5)