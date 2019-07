She's demanding attention. Now that even Bilawala tweeted a hint of support albeit in engaging international community but thats a tacit approval of PM's foreign policy by a major political rival, Maryam is desperate. She knows her career as a wannabe politician is limited if her dad stays inside and her influence will wither away if he isn't released and seen in public. Anyhow what does she even mean by 'conceding civilian space'? There is no civillian or military space no more, its all about Pakistan and after a long time Pakistan has experienced this clarity on political level as well-Mind you Army was always clear abt the objectives here. These patwaris will try to divide if they have to to be able to keep milking the public. @Zibago add this post's content if you like to the OP to comply to the rules