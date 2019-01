​

The French Naval Group hopes to sign an additional Fremm frigate contract or 2 Gowind Corvette during Macron's visit to Egypt from January 27 to 29.Italy's Fincantieri competed strongly with the French company with the Bergamini frigate and 2 Corvette of the same category which were sold to Qatar forItaly offers a loan to Egypt covering the entire purchase process with a refund guarantee and an optional moratorium.